Sanatani Shankhnaad brings 8,000 youths together around cultural heritage

More than 8,000 young people from across Uttar Pradesh attended Sanatani Shankhnaad 2026 at Sharda University in Greater Noida on Wednesday, in a state information department initiative aimed at connecting the next generation with India’s cultural roots and encouraging youth participation in heritage preservation.

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The festival, themed ‘Diverse India: Connecting with Uttar Pradesh’s Cultural Roots’, brought together speakers, cultural performers and young participants for discussions on religious traditions, constitutional freedoms, spiritual knowledge and nation-building. Its central message, ‘Bhasha anek, bhav ek’, emphasised a shared cultural sentiment despite differences in language and modes of worship.

Tradition and constitutional values The event’s discussion sessions examined the scientific and logical basis of Sanatan traditions, religious freedom under the Indian Constitution and the role of spiritual knowledge in contemporary society.

Religious leader Balkानand Giri Ji Maharaj, Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Jain, Sadhvi Dr Shivani Bharti and Kajal Hindustani interacted with participants. Speakers shared their views on cultural identity, the relevance of Sanatan traditions and the contribution young people could make to nation-building and heritage conservation.

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The sessions also featured perspectives on changes in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, particularly in cultural revival, religious tourism and the preservation of heritage. These were presented by speakers as areas of significant change in the state.

The festival’s stated objective was to give younger participants an opportunity to engage with cultural traditions while considering their relevance to public life. The programme brought religious and cultural perspectives into discussions on identity, diversity and civic values.

Performances and youth engagement Cultural presentations formed a substantial part of the programme. Folk dances, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, devotional music, theatrical performances and a dance dedicated to Goddess Durga featured on stage, showcasing a range of artistic and devotional traditions.

A special song and visual presentation on cultural changes in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership also drew applause, according to the organisers’ account of the event.

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The festival concluded with a musical night by the Keshavam band, which combined contemporary music with bhajans and devotional elements. The closing programme sought to bring together modern musical formats and expressions of faith for a young audience.

The event’s focus on cultural participation extended beyond performances to dialogue, with young people encouraged to express their views on traditions and heritage. Its organisers said the wider purpose was to strengthen connections between younger generations and India’s cultural inheritance and to encourage them to take an active role in preserving it.

With its combination of discussions, performances and music, Sanatani Shankhnaad presented cultural heritage as a subject for both reflection and participation, while foregrounding the theme of unity across linguistic and worship-related differences.

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