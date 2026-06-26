Sanjay Singh submits documents on alleged Ram temple land irregularities to SIT; AAP questions probe process

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday submitted a set of documents to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations linked to financial irregularities and land deals connected with the Ram temple project in Ayodhya.

After meeting SIT chairman Vijay Vishwas Pant in Lucknow, Singh claimed he had handed over 11 sets of records relating to land purchases allegedly involving members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, including trust general secretary Champat Rai.

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Singh alleged that several land transactions linked to the trust involved unusually inflated prices. According to him, one parcel of land purchased for ₹2 crore was allegedly resold to the trust within minutes for ₹18.5 crore. He also claimed that another land parcel valued at around ₹3 crore was purchased for ₹24 crore.

The AAP MP further alleged that some transactions involved “nazul” land, which he claimed could neither legally be bought nor sold. He said the documents also contained details related to land parcels allegedly purchased at rates significantly higher than prevailing market values.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal questioned the functioning and legal validity of the SIT, alleging that the investigation was focused on lower-level employees while influential individuals were being protected. He also questioned why no FIR had been registered despite allegations involving temple donations and land transactions.

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Kejriwal alleged that reports regarding missing donations, jewellery, silver and temple offerings had deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees. He announced that he would visit Ayodhya on Friday to offer prayers at the Ram temple and meet religious leaders.

The developments come amid a PTI report stating that Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust secretary Champat Rai declined to provide details of the trust’s finances, donations, bank accounts and land transactions, citing the ongoing SIT inquiry. The matter surfaced after a complaint submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office was forwarded to the Ayodhya district administration.

According to the PTI report, the complaint sought disclosure of details related to donations, land purchases, expenditure and audit records linked to the trust.

Singh maintained that the documents submitted by him contained evidence of financial irregularities and alleged misuse of donation funds collected for the Ram temple project. He said the SIT chairman had assured him that the records would be examined.

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AAP leaders demanded a transparent investigation and urged authorities to place all details related to the trust’s finances and land purchases in the public domain.

BJP’s stance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP leaders have rejected the allegations linked to the Ram Temple donation and land controversy, insisting that the matter should not be politicised before the SIT probe is completed. Yogi appealed to political parties and devotees to avoid spreading misinformation and asked those with documentary evidence to submit it directly to the SIT.

Defending the state government’s move, Yogi said the SIT was constituted following a request from the Ram Temple Trust and assured that strict action would be taken if anyone is found guilty. BJP leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, have also termed the allegations politically motivated and accused opposition parties of trying to defame Ayodhya and the Ram Temple for political gains.

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