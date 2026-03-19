Sanju Samson had become face of RR, losing him is massive: Faf du Plessis

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Sanju Samson was arguably the face of Rajasthan Royals -- much like MS Dhoni with Chennai Super Kings or Virat Kohli with Royal Challengers Bengaluru -- and his departure is a significant moment for the franchise given the impact he had, says former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

Samson spent 11 seasons with Rajasthan Royals across two stints, emerging as their most-capped player and leading run-scorer. He has now been traded to Chennai Super Kings with Ravindra Jadeja joining the RR ranks.

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"If I look at the IPL and the iconic teams we see around the league, all of them have one marquee Indian player in common -- someone who has been the face of the franchise for a period of time, (such as) Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli. Sanju Samson, for me, was that guy at Rajasthan Royals," du Plessis told JioHotstar.

"Yes, he's of a newer generation, but he had become the face of that franchise. If I think of Rajasthan Royals, I think Sanju Samson. So, the fact that they've lost that face is a massive thing for the fans, for the IPL, and for the tournament, because he's played such a big role there," added du Plessis.

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He said Samson's departure would place added responsibility on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had the freedom to play his natural game alongside the former RR skipper.

"The thing with Yashasvi Jaiswal is that he's had Sanju Samson, who has been such a huge, consistent performer within that batting line-up. When you have that consistency of runs from Sanju, it allows you to play your game," du Plessis said.

"Now, you take that away, all of a sudden, people will look at him with more responsibility. For a player like him, you don't want him thinking about responsibility. You want him thinking, 'I want to take the game on. I want to hit as many sixes as possible'."

"There's a learning curve that's going to come into his career this season, 'Am I true to the game that I've always played, or do I take up the senior player role to score the bulk of the runs?' So it'll be interesting to see how that goes. I think he'll still play in the way that he does. It would be silly not to, because he's such an attacking player."

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Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji said he was surprised by Royals' decision to appoint Riyan Parag as captain, despite the presence of more experienced players such as Jaiswal, veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and England's Sam Curran.

"I'm a little bit surprised with the call, especially when you have players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and overseas captaincy material like Sam Curran. It is kind of a gamble."

He felt the decision to appoint Parag could have mixed outcomes, and the guidance of head coach Kumar Sangakkara could prove invaluable.

"Captaining in IPL is not only about on-field ability to take decisions, it's also about how you manage the dressing room. Your voice needs to be earned, and the trust needs to be earned.

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"In that perspective, I feel like it is a double-edged sword. There will be a lot of help from Kumar Sangakkara, definitely, and you need that guidance. We have seen Rohit Sharma doing it as a young captain with Mumbai Indians, players getting used to leadership early.

"I'm sure it is an opportunity for Riyan Parag. If he can manage his performance and translate it on the ground with his leadership, then it is going to help him."

Balaji said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to prove last year's exploits was no fluke.

"We have seen the kind of talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has. He scored that hundred against Gujarat Titans (and) against a very good bowling attack. Of course, the second year is always going to be a kind of challenge for any player," he said.

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