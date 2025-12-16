Santa Rally or December Slowdown? What History Really Shows And How to Plan Without Guessing

December has always carried a certain mystique in markets. You hear phrases like “Santa Rally,” “year-end cheer,” and “the best week of the year.” And to be fair, history does show a pattern where U.S. markets often rise during the final stretch of the year. But that reputation sits alongside a less discussed truth: December has also delivered sharp drops, muted stretches, and years where nothing behaved the way textbooks suggest.

For investors who now invest directly in U.S. stocks, ETFs, bonds, and even FDs through platforms like Appreciate, this matters. December feels like a natural moment to rebalance, restart, or try to “catch the rally.” But the wiser move is to use seasonality as a guide, not a prediction tool, and build a plan that works whether Santa shows up or not.

Advertisement

This year brings its own mix of signals: a patchy November finish, uneven macro data, and global markets that have climbed for several months already. So instead of betting on the final five trading days of the year, let’s look at what the last 20+ years of data really say.

What the Last Two Decades Actually Tell Us About December The broad narrative is true: December has historically been a strong month for equities. But the data also shows ample variation, especially during periods of elevated volatility or economic uncertainty.

S&P 500 Average Monthly Returns (Since 1990)

Month Avg Return (%) January 0.60% February 0.10% March 1.20% April 1.60% May 1.00% June 0.00% July 1.40% August -0.40% September -0.80% October 1.40% November 2.20% December 1.30%

Across more than three decades, December ranks among the highest-return months. But a 1.3% average leaves plenty of room for years that deviate sharply, up or down. The Nasdaq 100 shows a similar trend, with December averaging 1.4%.

Advertisement

Zooming In: How Often Does the Santa Rally Actually Happen? The classic Santa Rally is defined as: the last 5 trading days of the year + the first 2 of the new year.

Historically, the S&P 500 has risen during this period about 79% of the time. That sounds reassuring until you examine the year-by-year prints.

The Last 25+ Years of December Rallies

Period Dec Rally (%) Jan (%) Calendar Year (%) 1999-2000 -4.00% -5.10% -10.10% 2000-2001 5.70% 3.50% -13% 2001-2002 1.80% -1.60% -23.40% 2002-2003 1.20% -2.70% 26.40% 2003-2004 2.40% 1.70% 9% 2004-2005 -1.80% -2.50% 3% 2005-2006 0.40% 2.50% 13.60% 2006-2007 0.00% 1.40% 3.50% 2007-2008 -2.50% -6.10% -38.50% 2008-2009 7.40% -8.60% 23.50% 2009-2010 1.40% -3.70% 12.80% 2010-2011 1.10% 2.30% 0.00% 2011-2012 1.90% 4.40% 13.40% 2012-2013 2.00% 5.00% 29.60% 2013-2014 0.20% -3.60% 11.40% 2014-2015 -3.00% -3.10% -0.70% 2015-2016 -2.30% -5.10% 9.50% 2016-2017 0.40% 1.80% 19.40% 2017-2018 1.10% 5.60% -6.20% 2018-2019 1.30% 7.90% 28.90% 2019-2020 0.30% -0.20% 14.40% 2020-2021 0.36% 2.41% 26.90% 2021-2022 5% -7.67% -19.44% 2022-2023 0.80% 6.41% 23%

It is reported that December 2024 itself fell -2.4%, despite a strong +23.3% full-year return for the S&P 500. This reinforces a core truth: even in strong macro years, December does not guarantee a rally.

Even in a historically strong period, we see notable drops, and now 2024 joins the recent dips of 2014-15 and 2015-16 as another clear example that the Santa Rally can fail, strengthening the argument that seasonality creates tendencies, not guarantees.

Advertisement

How Often Does December Actually Rise? Here's an important breakdown: the distribution of December returns from 1970 to 2023 across various ranges.

December Return Distribution (S&P 500)

Return Range Years in This Range < -6% Dec-18 -6% to -4% Dec-22, Dec-02 -4% to -2% Dec-24, Dec-86, Dec-81, Dec-80 -2% to 0% Dec-15, Dec-14, Dec-07, Dec-96, Dec-83, Dec-75, Dec-74 0% to 2% Dec-17, Dec-16, Dec-12, Dec-11, Dec-09, Dec-08, Dec-06, Dec-05, Dec-01, Dec-97, Dec-95, Dec-94, Dec-93, Dec-92, Dec-82, Dec-78, Dec-77, Dec-73, Dec-72 2% to 4% Dec-23, Dec-20, Dec-19, Dec-13, Dec-04, Dec-90, Dec-89, Dec-84, Dec-79 4% to 6% Dec-21, Dec-03, Dec-99, Dec-98, Dec-85, Dec-76, Dec-70 6% to 8% Dec-10, Dec-87 > 8% Dec-91, Dec-71

When you look at the spread of returns, the story becomes clearer: December leans positive, but it certainly doesn’t behave the same way every year. Most months land in that gentle 0-4% range, yet there are enough sharp dips and standout gains to remind you that the month has its own mood each time. It’s a helpful pattern to know, just not one you can depend on blindly, which is why a steady plan tends to beat trying to predict December’s next move.

Economic Backdrop Matters Too Even strong seasonal patterns can be overshadowed in years with major macro events. Here's a look at how VIX seasonality behaves:

Advertisement

Month VIX Avg Return (%) November -5.8% December 1.75%

For December specifically, volatility tends to tick up slightly but it stays modest compared with the spikes of August and September. Translation: year-end markets can move, but usually within contained ranges unless a major surprise hits.

Gold and crude also show interesting December tendencies:

Asset December Avg Return (%) WTI Crude 0.05% Gold 0.90%

Gold tends to drift higher. Oil tends to flatten. Both suggest December is not typically a month of extreme commodities-driven shocks.

What This Means for Young Indian Investors in 2025 This year, several forces sit in the mix:

U.S. markets have already strung together several months of gains.

Inflation is easing in some pockets but still uneven.

Economic data is mixed, making it harder for traders to rely on seasonal trends.

Year-end rebalancing from global funds can create unpredictable swings. Instead of guessing whether December will repeat its historical playbook, the smarter move is to prepare for either outcome.

Advertisement

This is where a platform like Appreciate becomes useful. Because it lets investors:

Lean into broad U.S. ETFs when they want stability

Explore sector or theme-based ETFs when they want to ride trends

Use bonds or fixed-income options to balance volatility

Build SIP-style exposure to U.S. equities, removing the pressure to “time” the last week of the year

Diversify into gold or alternatives without leaving the platform You’re not betting on Santa. You’re building a portfolio that works whether the sleigh arrives or not.

A Practical, Calm Year-End Strategy A few grounded steps can go a long way:

Use history as a guide, not a prediction.

Patterns help you understand tendencies, not outcomes. Avoid “all-in, all-out” decisions.

The tables above show years where December fell but January or the full year later surged. Spread your entries.

SIP-style investing into U.S. ETFs can smooth out the impact of timing. Keep an eye on volatility, but don’t fear it.

December VIX usually stays mild. Minor bumps are normal. Balance your portfolio early.

Year-end should feel intentional, not reactive. The Bottom Line December really is special but not magical. Yes, history shows strong tendencies. Yes, the Santa Rally shows up more often than not. But no, you shouldn’t build your portfolio around one week of the year.

Advertisement

Seasonality can nudge you, but a solid plan does the real work.

Whether December ends with a cheer or a shrug, platforms like Appreciate help investors stay invested in the world’s most influential markets without betting on luck, timing, or holiday folklore.

Visit the new Mint x Appreciate US Markets page — where financial knowledge meets real opportunity.

To know more about investing in US stocks, ETFs, and Mutual Funds, click here.