Saurabh Bharadwaj seeks FIR against Delhi ACP over woman journalist complaint

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has sought registration of an FIR against Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat following allegations of sexual harassment and alleged misconduct involving a woman journalist during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

The allegations emerged during a protest on 3 October, where police detained several protesters. According to the journalist’s account, she was covering the detention of All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora when she questioned the absence of women police personnel at the spot. She alleged that ACP Vivek Bhagat then behaved inappropriately with her and pushed her away. The allegations have not been independently established.

Delhi Police said on Sunday that it had received complaints from three women journalists alleging sexual harassment by police officers during the protest. The complaints have been transferred to the Crime Branch at Kamla Market for further investigation.

Complaints transferred to Crime Branch The transfer of the complaints moves the matter from the New Delhi district police to another investigative unit within Delhi Police. The Crime Branch is expected to examine the allegations, record statements from the complainants and other persons concerned, and assess available evidence relating to the incident.

The complaints followed protests outside Parliament Street police station by journalists and others seeking registration of an FIR. Bharadwaj also joined the demand and called for action against the police officer. In a post on X, he alleged that the officer had sexually harassed a woman journalist and sought immediate registration of an FIR.

The demand for an FIR, however, is separate from the question of whether the allegations are established. No finding against ACP Bhagat has been made by an investigative agency or court at this stage.

The incident has also raised questions about the handling of journalists covering public demonstrations and the procedures followed when allegations are made against police personnel. The Press Club of India has expressed concern over the reported treatment of journalists, while the Committee to Protect Journalists has also called for action in relation to the allegations.

Investigation to determine next steps The latest development comes amid wider protests in Delhi over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Police had deployed personnel at Jantar Mantar and detained protesters during the 3 October demonstration. The complaints concerning the journalists are now being examined separately by the Crime Branch.

For Delhi Police, the investigation will involve determining the circumstances in which the alleged incidents occurred and examining statements and other available evidence. Any further legal action will depend on the findings of the inquiry and applicable procedures.