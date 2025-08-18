Scanner App - A Look at 7 Mobile Document Scanners

Scanning documents from a phone is common practice now, whether at work or school. Gone are the days of having to use a large scanner or a laptop just to digitise a receipt. With a good scanner app, you can save time, stay organised, and handle paperwork wherever you are.

Advertisement

Here, we’re looking at some of the most reliable mobile scanner apps around. We’re after ones that are easy to use, deliver sharp scans, and come with features that actually help—whether you’re snapping a single receipt or a pile of forms.

1. Scanner App by Municorn

The Scanner App by Municorn turns your phone into a document scanner. It’s available on both iPhone and Android, so most people can use it easily.

It handles documents, receipts, notes, and business cards, producing crisp, high-res scans. You can crop, rotate, and tweak color or contrast to make documents more readable before saving or sharing.

The interface is clean and not overloaded with options, so you can scan fast without going through menus.

Advertisement

OCR is built in, so you can pull text out of images if you need to edit or copy it later.

If you’re storing files online, the app connects with cloud services. That means your scans get backed up and you can obtain them from any device.

Batch scanning is available for multi-page docs. The app keeps things organised, so you’re not scrolling through your photo gallery trying to find a scan from last week.

Get the Scanner App here.

2. Adobe Scan

Adobe Scan is a solid, free choice for both iOS and Android. It allows you to scan documents, receipts, business cards, or book pages with your phone’s camera.

It comes with OCR, so you can search, copy, or reuse text without typing it out again. You get the choice to save as PDF or JPEG.

Advertisement

It’s got tools to clean up your scans—crop, adjust colors, and erase marks or shadows. The “Magic Eraser” is a recent addition and does a good job removing unwanted content from scans.

You can save your files in Adobe’s cloud or share them by email or other apps. Sign in with an Adobe account, and your scans sync across devices automatically.

It is fast and the results are sharp and easy to read. The app aims to keep things simple, so you’re a couple taps away from a finished scan. For everyday scanning, it works well.

3. Abbyy FineReader PDF

When you need strong text recognition or PDF editing, Abbyy FineReader PDF is a useful option. . It runs on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, so you can scan and work on docs whether you’re at your desk or out and about.

Advertisement

Snap a photo of documents, books, or receipts, and save as PDF or JPEG. The OCR is strong, turning scanned text into something you can edit.

Editing tools let you fix text within your scans. You can export to Word, Excel, and other formats too, which can be helpful when you need to reuse info.

Cloud integration is built in, so storing and sharing files is simple. Start a scan on mobile, finish it on desktop.

The menus are clear and easy to follow so you are not looking for basic features, which can be refreshing.

4. Microsoft Lens

Microsoft Lens is available for both iOS and Android, and you can use it to scan documents, whiteboards, business cards, or handwritten notes. Save your scans as PDF, Word, PowerPoint, or Excel files.

Advertisement

It connects with OneDrive, OneNote, and Microsoft Teams, making it simple to store and share scans across your devices. The app can clean up images to make them clearer and easier to read.

Lens can turn printed or handwritten text into editable digital text, which is helpful for digitising notes or archiving paperwork.

It's important to note that Microsoft plans to retire the app for iOS and Android on September 15, 2025, and it will be removed from app stores two months later.

If you still need scanning, Microsoft suggests switching to the Microsoft 365 Copilot app. It comes with a built-in scanner, so you won’t lose the core features.

5. Genius Scan

Genius Scan is a popular choice for turning your phone into a portable scanner. You can point your camera at papers, receipts, or notes, and get a clear image in seconds.

Advertisement

You can save scans as single or multi-page PDFs, making it easy to store or send documents.

Organising scans into folders is straightforward, and since the app works offline, your files stay private unless you decide to share them.

The interface is simple. You can crop, rotate, or tweak scans before saving, so your files come out clean and legible.

It works on both iOS and Android, so you’re covered no matter your phone. For managing docs on the go, it can be a solid bet.

6. SwiftScan

SwiftScan lets you scan documents, receipts, photos, and QR codes with your phone. It’s available for both iOS and Android, and you can save scans as PDF or JPG.

Scans start at 200 dpi and is on par with desktop scanners. You get automatic edge detection, color tweaks, and blur reduction to make the document look sharp.

Advertisement

Setup is minimal, and you can organise files in the app or send them out by email, fax, or upload to cloud storage like iCloud Drive, Dropbox, or Google Drive.

SwiftScan also has some AI tools that can translate text, create summaries, or even generate reports from your scans. If you need to process docs quickly, those features can be helpful.

The interface is easy to navigate, and scanning multiple pages or adjusting settings is not difficult. For both personal and work documents, SwiftScan does the job well.

7. CamScanner

CamScanner is a mobile app that turns your device’s camera into a scanner for paper documents. It runs on Android, iOS, and offers desktop and web versions. You can scan items like receipts, notes, contracts, or maybe just a scribbled whiteboard.

Advertisement

The app crops and tweaks the image automatically, which makes the text clearer. The OCR is handy if you want to extract text out of an image to edit or copy somewhere else.

You can save scans as PDFs or images, then share them by email or through cloud storage. It connects with Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive.

The app is available in both free and paid versions, with the paid version offering features like sharper scans and batch scanning.

The interface is straightforward, and organising scans into folders is helpful for managing a lot of files.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.