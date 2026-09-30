Science City Dehradun project gets ₹14 crore additional central funding

The Centre has decided to provide an additional ₹14 crore for the Science City Dehradun project, according to information shared by the Uttarakhand government. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about the decision through a letter, describing the amount as the central share of the project’s additional funding requirement.

The decision addresses part of an estimated ₹39 crore gap funding requirement identified for the project. The remaining requirement, according to the state government, will be met by Uttarakhand government and the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), which together will contribute about ₹25 crore.

Additional funding structure Shekhawat said the ministry reached the decision after considering findings from a review meeting on the project. The additional ₹14 crore will be used for new and essential components whose costs have contributed to the identified gap funding requirement.

The additional central contribution will follow the same 60:40 sharing arrangement with the state government as the original project, according to the information provided by the state government. The announcement therefore provides a defined central contribution towards the additional funding requirement while leaving around ₹25 crore to be met by the Uttarakhand government and UCOST.

The state government has described the decision as a step towards the early completion of the Science City Dehradun project. The information released about the funding does not provide a component-wise breakup of the additional ₹39 crore requirement or details of the individual new components.

Focus on science and innovation Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shekhawat for the decision to provide additional central funding for the project.

Dhami said the Science City would serve as an important centre for modern scientific knowledge and innovation for students, young people and people interested in science in Uttarakhand. The proposed focus places scientific learning and innovation at the centre of the project’s stated purpose.

The additional allocation follows a review of the project and relates specifically to new and essential components, as stated in Shekhawat’s communication to the chief minister. The Centre’s ₹14 crore contribution will form part of the approximately ₹39 crore gap funding requirement, while the state government and UCOST will provide the balance of about ₹25 crore.