Scotland renew rivalry with 'Auld Enemy' England with Super Eight spot at stake

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) A floundering England will square off against traditional sporting rivals Scotland here on Saturday in a must-win T20 World Cup match that could well determine which of the two teams progresses to the Super Eight stage from Group C.

West Indies sit atop with back-to-back wins, while Scotland, Italy and England -- all with one win each -- are separated only by net run rate. Scotland hold the second spot thanks to their massive win Italy.

So, Saturday's clash could give either side a decisive edge in the race for second place as both are expected to win their final group games, with Scotland facing Nepal and England taking on Italy.

Their rivalry, born with football's first official International in 1872, has long been fuelled by history and identity.

On the cricket field, it's still new but has steadily acquired its own narrative.

Scotland had stunned England by six runs after posting a massive 371/5 in a one-off ODI in Edinburgh in 2018, and in the 2024 T20 World Cup, their group match was washed out after Scotland raced to 90 without loss in 10 overs, a result that had derailed England's campaign.

For the Scots on the cricket pitch, there is some unfinished business.

Openers George Munsey and Michael Jones had put on an unbroken 90-run stand in that abandoned 2024 encounter and will look to finish what they started against the 'Auld Enemy' at Eden Gardens.

The duo had smashed England ace spinner Adil Rashid for 26 runs in two overs and their match-up will once again would be a highlight.

The 2022 champions England find themselves under mounting pressure especially after a 30-run defeat to the West Indies which has complicated the scenario for the Harry Brook-led side after it scraped through by four runs in the tournament-opener against Nepal.

The loss on a turning Wankhede wicket also exposed England's recurring vulnerability against spin.

Chasing 197, they were well placed at 74/1 before West Indies spin twins Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase shared five wickets between them. England lost six wickets in succession to spin during the middle overs and were eventually bowled out for 166 in 19 overs.

History is also heavily against the Three Lions.

Since the inaugural edition in 2007, England have played nine matches against lower-ranked teams in T20 World Cups, managing four wins against three defeats -- twice to Netherlands and once to Ireland --, and two 'No Results'.

Having made a dramatic late entry into the World Cup after Bangladesh's refusal to play in India, Scotland appear to be growing in the tournament.

They began with a loss to the West Indies where they looked short of preparation and rusty. But they responded emphatically against Italy who had beaten them in the European qualifiers.

Scotland piled up this edition's first 200-plus total before bowling Italy out for 134 in 16.4 overs in their last outing at Eden Gardens.

Michael Leask was their X-factor.

He claimed a career-best 4/17 against Italy and then showcased his destructive batting at No.6, smashing Thomas Draca for two fours and two sixes in the last five balls he faced to propel Scotland past the 200-mark.

Also having stayed at the venue for over a week since their opener on February 7, Scotland have developed a clear understanding of the conditions at Eden and could feel closer to 'home' against their struggling neighbours.

There is an added context to the match.

Later in the day back in the Scottish capital, the two nations will also clash in the Six Nations rugby championship in Edinburgh.

"We're certainly looking forward to it. We've also got the Scotland rugby team taking on England the same day. So, it would make quite a nice headline if Scotland has two wins on Saturday," skipper Richie Berrington has summed up the mood.

Teams (from)

=========

England: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue and Luke Wood.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal.