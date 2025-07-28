SEA urges CCPA, FSSAI to take action against 'misleading' social media claims on refined oils

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) has urged the Central Consumer Protection Authority and food safety regulator FSSAI to take action against misleading content on refined edible oils circulating on social media platforms.

Advertisement

In a letter written to CCPA and FSSAI, SEA said a viral video posted by the Instagram account @satvicmovement has been making "alarming and factually incorrect claims" about refined edible oils, labelling them as "chemical-laden" and "toxic".

"The video has gained widespread traction, creating confusion among consumers and casting unfounded doubts on the safety of refined edible oils, which form the majority of India's edible oil consumption," SEA said in a statement.

The association warned that such misinformation threatens not only consumer confidence but also the livelihoods of farmers and the credibility of India's food safety ecosystem. It stressed the need to provide accurate, science-backed information to the public.

To counter the viral video, the industry body has released a comprehensive explanatory note to clarify the scientific and regulatory realities of edible oil refining with evidence-based facts.

Advertisement

SEA pointed out that about 85 per cent of India's edible oil consumption comes from refined oils such as palm, soybean, sunflower, rice bran, and cottonseed. These oils are processed under strict Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms and meet globally accepted Codex Alimentarius standards.

The association defended the use of food-grade hexane, saying it is safe and regulated. Hexane is a food-grade solvent commonly used in oil extraction and is removed during processing, with final products meeting the FSSAI-prescribed limit of 5 ppm, which is within safe toxicological thresholds recognised globally.

SEA also emphasised that refining is a scientifically necessary and approved process, essential to remove natural impurities and ensure safety, stability, and shelf life of edible oils. It said FSSAI regulations are strictly complied with for processes such as deodorisation.

Advertisement