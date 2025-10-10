Seagram’s 100 Pipers Travel Gear aims to inspire the new-age Indians

Seagram’s 100 Pipers Travel Gear, known for supporting positive change, is further strengthening its ‘Be Remembered for Good’ brand platform. The new brand campaign features Actor and Climate Advocate, Bhumi Pednekar; Actor & Social Entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor; India’s Lake Conservationist Anand Malligavad; and Neeman’s Co-Founder, Taran Chhabra, who is associated with sustainable business practices.

The campaign film highlights the brand's philosophy by showcasing the journeys of these individuals who have taken steps to contribute to society and the environment.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, an actor and advocate for the environment, is presented as a ‘Be Remembered for Good’ ambassador. Her dedication to social causes and her work in the film industry, along with her support for individuals & NGOs working for climate change, underline her role in this campaign. She has also supported grants for climate-related podcasts and documentaries, as well as organising climate awareness events. Actor and Philanthropist Kunal Kapoor, who is associated with Ketto.com - a crowdfunding platform - is recognised for his work in uniting people to support important causes. His journey, from actor to philanthropist, reflects the spirit of 'Be Remembered for Good' that the campaign conveys. Anand Malligavad, a tech professional turned lake conservationist, is known for his efforts in rejuvenating lakes in the country. Taran Chhabra, the Co-Founder of Neeman’s, a sustainable and eco-friendly footwear brand, represents the intersection of business innovation and environmental awareness. His work echoes the campaign's message of sustainable, responsible living.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar said, “I have always believed that we can leave a positive mark on the world and in our community through our actions. I believe I have the ability to leverage my voice in order to raise awareness about climate change and inspire people to take action to protect our planet. Embracing the role of a Climate Warrior, I extend my journey beyond the spotlight. Committed to driving positive change, I lend my voice to social justice and champion sustainability for a brighter tomorrow. I believe in doing things not just for a good life but for the greater good of our world. That's why I'm excited to partner with Seagram’s 100 Pipers Travel Gear for this campaign to inspire people to make a positive impact on society.”

“My story goes beyond the surface. I learn from the past and confront challenges head-on. As they say, 'With great power comes great responsibility.' It's not just about my actions; it's about our collective potential for the greater good. I've supported a platform that ignites compassion, transforming small deeds into wider impacts. With this, I’m honored to be a part of the Seagram’s 100 Pipers Travel Gear campaign”, said Actor & Social Entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor.

Taran Chhabra, Founder, Neeman’s, said, “Seagram’s 100 Pipers Travel Gear promotes the idea of embracing goodness. In my efforts to blend business with a cause, I have transformed plastic into steps towards a better world. We are all responsible for working towards a better world, which is why I'm glad to work with Seagram’s 100 Pipers on this mission.”

“Since 2017, I've focused on restoring Bengaluru's lakes, one at a time. I'm pleased that this effort has had a nationwide impact on a water-scarce country. My commitment to lake revival is equaled by my interest in inspiring others to join this cause. I'm glad to be on this journey to ‘Be Remembered for Good’ with 100 Pipers to create a lasting positive impact”, added Anand Malligavad, known for his work in lake conservation in India.

As the campaign unfolds, it highlights the work of these individuals and aims to create awareness and inspire positive change.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.