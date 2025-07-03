Sean ‘Diddy' Combs denied bail after mixed verdict clears him of top charges in sex crimes case

New York, Jul 2 (AP) A judge declined Wednesday to grant bail to Sean “Diddy” Combs, potentially allowing the hip hop mogul to be freed to await sentencing in his sex crimes case.

The bond decision came after a jury convicted Combs of federal prostitution-related offences but acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Combs, 55, has been behind bars since his arrest in September.

The Grammy-winning impresario stands convicted of two counts of a crime — transportation to engage in prostitution — that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. But jurors cleared him of charges that could have put him behind bars for life.

His lawyers argued that the acquittal on those counts changed the legal landscape enough that he should be freed on USD 1 million bond. Prosecutors said he remained a flight risk.

Judge Arun Subramanian said the applicable law didn't allow for Combs' release at this point.

Among other reasons, the judge noted Combs' violent history: “At trial, the defence conceded the defendent's violence in his personal relationships, saying it happened with Cassie and Jane.”

As the judge spoke, Combs remained stoic with his hands at his lap.

Earlier Wednesday he dropped to his knees and prayed in the courtroom after he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop's celebrated figures behind bars for life.

The rapper was convicted of lesser prostitution-related offences and still faces prison time but is seeking to be freed from jail to await sentencing.

The mixed result capped a sordid legal odyssey that shattered Combs' affable “Puff Daddy” image and derailed his career as a Grammy-winning artist and music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, but Combs' lawyers said that under federal sentencing guidelines he'd likely face about two years in prison.

Prosecutors, citing Combs' violence and other factors, said the guidelines would call for at least four to five years. Jailed since his September arrest, he's already served nine months behind bars.

In a triumph for Combs, the jury of eight men and four women acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges related to allegations that he used his money, power and frightening physical force to manipulate his girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fuelled sex marathons with the men.

Combs' defence team argued that the women were willing participants and that none of his violence justified the severity of the charges.

Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Combs, asked that his client be immediately released because the federal Mann Act crimes were of a “vastly different nature” than sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey said he should remain incarcerated as a danger to the community and a threat to flee. She cited evidence of physical abuse and “prolific use and distribution of drugs” that emerged during the trial.

“I do believe we'll be seeking a substantial period of incarceration,” Comey said.

Both sides filed written submissions expanding on their arguments before Subramanian's decision.

There's no date yet for sentencing, when the judge will decide on Combs' punishment for the prostitution conviction.

Verdict follows weeks of harrowing testimony

Federal officials involved in the case responded to the outcome by noting that sex crimes “are all too present in many aspects of our society.”

“New Yorkers and all Americans want this scourge stopped and perpetrators brought to justice,” Manhattan-based US Attorney Jay Clayton and Ricky J. Patel, who heads federal Homeland Security Investigations' New York office, said in a statement.

Jurors deliberated for about 13 hours over three days before announcing their verdict. It came after they said late Tuesday that they had decided on four counts but were stuck on the racketeering one. At that point, the judge told them to keep deliberating and keep the partial verdict under wraps.

Combs did not testify at his trial, which featured 34 witnesses as well as video of the rapper attacking his former girlfriend Cassie, the R&B singer born Casandra Ventura.

Her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, said in a statement after the verdict that “by coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.”

Later, he asked the judge in a letter to deny Combs bail, saying “Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community.”

Cassie testified for four days about her turbulent 11-year relationship with Combs, which began after she signed with his Bad Boy record label.

Cassie said Combs became obsessed with voyeuristic encounters, arranged with the help of his staff, that involved sex workers and copious amounts of baby oil. During the sex events, called “freak-offs” or “hotel nights,” Combs would order Cassie to do things with other men that she found humiliating, she testified.

When things didn't go Combs' way, he would beat her, she said.

“I'm not a rag doll. I'm somebody's child,” Cassie told Combs after he dragged her down a hotel hallway in 2016.

Another ex-girlfriend, testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” told the jury she repeatedly told Combs she didn't want to have sex with the men hired for their trysts.

“I'm not an animal. I need a break,” she told him. Nevertheless, she said she felt “obligated” to comply with his demands, in part because he paid her rent.