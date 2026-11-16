SEBI uses IITF pavilion to promote investor awareness and market safety

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has opened its “Bharat Ka Share Bazaar” pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF), using the annual exhibition to promote investor awareness, financial education and safer participation in the securities market. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey inaugurated the pavilion at Bharat Mandapam on November 14.

Advertisement

The fair, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is being held in New Delhi from November 14 to 27. Its theme this year is “Vikas aur Virasat”, which the pavilion interprets through the history and contemporary role of India’s securities market.

Investor awareness and safeguards Set up in Hall No. 4, the pavilion has been organised by SEBI in association with the National Stock Exchange, BSE, MCX, MSEI, NCDEX, CDSL, NSDL, KFin Technologies, CAMS and several industry and investor education bodies. The participating organisations include the OBPP Association, CPAI, IRA, BIA, AMFI and NISM.

The pavilion presents the securities market’s roots, which extend back more than 150 years, alongside its role in supporting the national ambition of Viksit Bharat by 2047. It also highlights SEBI’s work on investor protection and maintaining market integrity.

Advertisement

Addressing the inauguration, Pandey appreciated the participating institutions for working together to promote investor awareness and education. He noted that the pavilion had expanded since the previous year, with new participants joining the initiative.

He urged institutions to listen carefully to visitors and use their feedback to identify processes that could be simplified and services that could be improved. The emphasis on visitor interactions is intended to help institutions understand investor concerns and make market services more accessible.

Interactive learning at the fair Pandey highlighted SEBI’s “Samajh Se Investing Simple” campaign under Project Jagrook and the “Check, Validate and Verify” safety message. He advised investors to understand an investment product, verify its authenticity and assess the associated risks before making a decision.

Advertisement

The pavilion includes an artificial intelligence zone and an Investor Facilitation Camp, where visitors can speak directly with officials and learn about safe investment practices. Quizzes and games, with prizes, are also scheduled throughout the fair to make financial learning engaging.

The initiative also seeks to alert the public to illegal money mobilisation schemes, unregistered entities and fraudulent investment offers. SEBI has cautioned that such offers may circulate through social media and messaging platforms, making verification important before investors commit money.

By bringing market institutions together in a public exhibition, the pavilion aims to reach a wide audience, including students, first-time investors and senior citizens. It presents the legacy of the securities market alongside its technology-driven present and encourages citizens to take part in the country’s growth as informed and protected investors.

Advertisement