Second-hand car loans for working professionals: Smart financing strategies

With the help of car loans for pre-owned cars, most working professionals today can afford four-wheelers for their families. They may be suitable for those who do not wish to liquidate their funds to cover the upfront costs of a new vehicle. They are also useful financial tools for working professionals planning to buy their first car on a tight budget. However, certain smart financing strategies should be kept in mind. These strategies will help borrowers obtain better value from a used car loan.

Research loan offers thoroughly Today, there are several banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) offering second-hand car loans. Each of these has a unique value proposition. Some may offer a lower rate of interest, while others may offer a higher valuation on the used car being purchased. So, before accepting any offer, it is important to conduct independent research. By understanding the impact of lower interest rates, longer tenures, lower total ownership costs, and potential repair expenses of the second-hand car, more informed decisions can be made.

Get your documents ready Before proceeding with the next step or considering any other strategy, all required documents should be kept in order. Some lending institutions may check lending and tax records from the previous two-three years. If ITR filings and other financial documents are in order, the approval process for a used car loan may become simpler.

Assess down payment capacity Most pre-owned vehicle dealers require buyers to pay at least 20 to 25% of the car’s value as a down payment. The remaining amount can be financed through a used car loan. Moreover, a suitable debt-to-income ratio should be maintained as banks typically assess this when approving a second-hand car loan.

Manage the budget Another smart financing strategy for used car loans is managing the budget effectively. Current income and fixed expenditure should be assessed before taking a car loan. The equated monthly instalment (EMI) for this loan should not exceed an affordable monthly repayment amount.

Calculate lifetime ownership costs Lifetime ownership cost is an important factor to consider when taking a used car loan, although it is often overlooked. Banks like IDFC FIRST Bank offer loan repayment tenures of up to 7 years. But throughout this period and beyond, additional expenses such as fuel, parking, tolls, and regular maintenance costs may arise. These should also be accounted for when planning to take a used car loan.

Break EMIs into smaller payments Another way to pay the loan EMIs is by breaking up monthly payments into bi-monthly or weekly chunks. So instead of paying a lump sum amount at the beginning of the next month, funds can be set aside gradually throughout the month, with the monthly EMI effectively divided into four parts.

Use technology to an advantage One useful financing strategy is to plan payments in advance using a loan calculator. These calculators are available on the websites of most banks. A few details like second-hand car loan interest rate, loan tenure, and loan amount (i.e. the principal), need to be entered. The calculator will estimate the EMI amount automatically.

Pay dues regularly The more obvious strategy when it comes to financing a second-hand car is to pay all dues regularly. Penalties or additional charges (such as a bounce charge) may be incurred if sufficient balance is not maintained in the bank account from which the EMI is to be deducted. Even if the second-hand car loan interest is low, missed EMIs can accumulate and significantly increase the repayment burden.

Key takeaway Car loans for pre-owned cars are one option that can help buyers to own a four-wheeler within a budget. But without understanding the right strategies for financing, it may become difficult to secure and repay such a loan. Hence, it is important to plan carefully by keeping in mind several factors as outlined above.