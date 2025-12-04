Secure Your Family’s Future with Bajaj Life ULIP Plans for NRIs

Living abroad as a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) comes with different opportunities as well as responsibilities. While you work hard to build a life in a new country, ensuring the financial security of your family back in India remains a top priority. Financial planning is the bridge between your hard-earned money and your family's long-term well-being. Renowned insurance companies like Bajaj Life Insurance are committed to helping NRIs achieve this peace of mind through Bajaj Life NRI investment plans.

One versatile option to consider is a Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP). Although it is not a core investment product, its unique features make it a favourable choice. ULIPs offer a dual advantage by combining life insurance with a market-linked savings element, making them a suitable tool for sound NRI investment plans. This post guides you through ULIPs and how ULIPs can help support your family’s financial security.

Understanding Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) A Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) is a financial product that offers both insurance and a market-linked savings component under a single policy. Here’s a simple breakdown:

A portion of the premium goes towards providing life insurance coverage for your family in the event of an unforeseen event.

The remaining portion is allocated to market-linked funds, which may include equity, debt, or a combination of both. This structure provides the opportunity to accumulate a corpus for long-term goals. ULIPs also offer flexibility; you may switch your allocations between fund options based on your risk appetite and market conditions, giving you control over your financial planning.

Benefits of ULIPs for NRIs ULIPs offer several advantages that make them a practical choice for NRIs. These plans are designed not just for long-term corpus building but also to provide a safety net for your family.

Tax Benefits: Premiums paid towards a ULIP may be eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C (under the old tax regime) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The maturity proceeds may be tax-exempt under Section 10(10D), subject to prevailing tax laws. It is advisable to consult a tax advisor for specific details.

Rupee Cost Averaging: Since ULIPs involve periodic premium payments, you benefit from rupee cost averaging. This means buying more units when the market is low and fewer units when the market is high, which can average out the cost of your market-linked allocations over time and help mitigate volatility.

Goal-Based Planning: Whether you are saving for your child's education, planning for retirement, or building a fund for any other major life event, ULIPs can be aligned with your specific long-term financial goals. The market-linked nature of the plan may help you accumulate the required corpus over time.

Life Cover: The insurance component ensures that your family has a financial safety net. In your absence, the death benefit is paid to your nominees, helping them meet essential financial needs.

Bajaj Life ULIP Plans for NRIs Bajaj Life Insurance offers a range of ULIPs designed to meet the diverse needs of NRI investment plans. These ULIP plans come with features that provide flexibility and potential for long-term corpus accumulation.

Key features include:

Variety of Fund Options: You can choose from a range of funds, including equity, debt, and balanced funds, to match your risk preference.

Flexible Premium Payments: These plans offer flexibility in premium payment frequency to suit your financial situation.

Loyalty Additions (if applicable): To reward long-term policyholders, many of our ULIPs offer loyalty additions (if declared). These additions may increase the number of units in your policy over time.

How to Invest in Bajaj Life ULIPs as an NRI Investing in a Bajaj Life NRI investment plans such as ULIP is a straightforward process, even from abroad:

Open an NRE/NRO Account Complete Your KYC Choose a ULIP plan aligned with your financial goals and risk appetite Submit required documents: Passport and visa copy

Identity and overseas address proof

Income proof

Photographs

NRI questionnaire Our online platform enables you to complete the process conveniently from anywhere in the world.

Secure Your Family’s Tomorrow, Today For NRIs, ULIPs offer a balanced approach to long-term planning by combining the security of a life cover with a market-linked savings component. These plans provide a structured way to build a corpus for your family's future while you are living abroad.

Taking the first step toward securing your family’s financial future brings peace of mind. With careful planning and a reliable partner, you can ensure your loved ones remain protected.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.