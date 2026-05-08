Securing the Silver Years - Atal Pension Yojana and its Transformative Journey (2015–2026)

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), the Government of India's flagship guaranteed-pension scheme, has shown tremendous progress from its evolution in May 2015 to a present scale of 8.96 crore gross enrolments as of 31 March 2026. The progress highlights the acceleration in enrolments, gender-inclusive growth, assets under management expansion to ₹51,416 crore, multi-channel distribution through banking networks, geographic penetration, and promotional activities and efforts being made by PFRDA to take APY to every possible eligible subscriber in the remotest corners of the country. With it’s unique triple benefit, the APY stands today as one of the most successful mass-pension programmes.

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The Demographic Imperative: Why Old-Age Security Matters

India stands at a pivotal demographic crossroads. It is approaching a major demographic shift, with the 60+ population expected to reach nearly 20% by 2050. The old-age scenario in India has historically been characterised by heavy reliance on family and community support, informal savings, and agricultural landholdings. However, individuals , especially the poor, the under-privileged and workers in construction, domestic service, street vending, gig platforms, and small-scale trades have long remained outside the ambit of formal pension architectures. Addressing this coverage gap became a national priority, and it is against this backdrop that the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), launched in 2015 was conceived as a solution to this forthcoming challenge.

A defined-benefit pension scheme, backed by a sovereign guarantee and accessible through all banks, was seen as the most effective instrument to reach the unreached. Its architects envisioned a scheme that would be simple enough to understand, affordable enough to sustain, and robust enough to deliver a predictable monthly income for life time. The scheme also needed to be inclusive, available to men, women, and transgender individuals alike and flexible enough to adapt to the irregular income patterns typical of informal work. These design principles set the stage for APY's launch in 2015.

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The Launch of APY: Design and Benefits

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), launched on 9 May 2015 by the Government of India and administered by PFRDA, is a defined-benefit pension scheme under the National Pension System. It is a universal social security system for all Indians, especially the poor, the under-privileged and the workers in the unorganised sector and it is open to citizens aged 18–40 with a bank or post-office account, and from 1st October, 2022, any citizen who is or has been an income-tax payer, shall not be eligible to join.

APY offers triple benefit—pension for the subscriber, continuation for the spouse, and return of corpus to the nominee—makes it a comprehensive social security solution.

# Benefit Description 1 Guaranteed Pension to Subscriber Lifelong government-guaranteed pension of Rs. 1000 per month or Rs. 2000 per month or Rs. 3000 per month or Rs. 4000 per month or Rs. 5000 per month, after the age of 60 years until death. 2 Guaranteed Pension to Spouse On the subscriber's death, the same pension continues for the lifetime of the surviving spouse without any reduction. 3 Return of Corpus to Nominee After the death of both subscriber and spouse, the accumulated pension corpus (as at age 60) is returned to the registered nominee. Table 1: The Triple-Benefit Structure of the Atal Pension Yojana.

Further, this scheme provides auto debit facility to the subscriber. The subscribers can also upgrade or downgrade their slab and change their contribution frequency ( monthly, quarterly or half yearly) to accommodate evolving income circumstances.

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A Decade of Growth and Trust

APY’s growth has been remarkable. The gross enrolments have risen from 24.85 lakh (FY16) to 8.96 crore (FY26), with 1.35 crore new subscribers added in FY26, the highest ever. Such sustained momentum in recent financial years is a testament to the awareness creation and belief of the subscribers in the scheme.

Figure 1: Cumulative gross enrolments have grown 36-fold since 2016. Source: PFRDA.

Efforts and strategies to ensure Reach and Inclusion:

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Distribution: The scheme’s reach has been enabled by a strong banking ecosystem and all the types of banks are providing good support to the scheme. Public sector banks and Reginal Rural banks dominate in enrolments. To ensure that scheme reaches to all the potential subscribers, efforts were made to ensure the participation of private, small finance and co-operative banks also and they are rapidly expanding outreach. Department of Post is also part of this drive. The diversified distribution footprint of banks ensures that all the channels are being utilised to take APY to every eligible citizen. Further, efforts were made to activate all the branches including urban canters as we have seen people are migrating to cities.

Financial Inclusion and awareness: It’s a famous saying that the goal of financial education is to teach people how to make money work for them, instead of working for money. Creation of awareness about the need of pension has played vital role in increasing the coverage. Every year PFRDA conducts outreach programs with the help of SLBCs, LDMs and banks. Thirty-two APY Outreach Programmes and twenty dedicated APY Campaigns in FY 2025–26.

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In these programs, information about pension and why they should have pension & its need are provided with simple language and with example like if they do not save today, to get these pensions, they need huge lump sum amount etc. Further, we have leveraged the vast network of Financial Literacy Centres ( FLCs) of the banks to ensure the information about the scheme reaches to all the areas.

Inclusivity : One of the most commendable dimensions of APY's recent performance is its inclusive character, with majority of the FY 2025-26 additions being women subscribers ( 55.10 % of the total enrolments), and transgender subscribers being 25,920 (since inception). Since FY 23-24, special efforts have been initiated to increase the participation of women. FY 23-24 is the year in which first time women enrolments were more that male. This represents a meaningful step toward gender parity in financial security and independence, that formally recognises diverse identities within India's social fabric. The combination of rising female representation and recognition of transgender subscribers’ positions APY as a progressive model of social-security inclusion.

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When women are financially literate, they do not just change their own futures—they change the future for their children, their communities, and ultimately, the entire economy. When women understand how to manage money, how to save and invest, how to plan for the future, they are better equipped to pursue entrepreneurial dreams, take control of their careers, and build a secure, prosperous future and also help the other family members.

Geographical Reach : It has been ensured that APY is available in all the States/UTs and Districts. In addition to the banks, SLBCs/ LDMs are also playing vital role in the expansion of the scheme. Top 10 states ( in terms of population) account for nearly 73% of total enrolments, indicating strong alignment with targeted populations. All the states specially NE states and Southern States have shown consistent growth over the years.

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Targeting strategies : The expansion of the scheme across the country has been fuelled by targeted strategies:

Strategies such as the 'One Account Per Branch Per Day',

Group enrolment through Self-Help Groups, Farmer Producer Organisations, and Kisan Credit Card holders and Targeting beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI, Mudra Loan, PM-Vishwakarma, PMJDY, PMSBY and PMJJY.

Focus on the activation of urban branches for covering Shops/Showrooms and their associated employees, construction workers, domestic staff, street vendors, and gig workers. Covering SMEs and Trader Accountholders and their associated employees Other Driving efforts for Growth :

Constant engagement through regular meetings both online and offline with Banks, SLBCs and LDMs. Training programmes for banking officials, self-help groups, banking correspondents and awareness/ outreach programs for the subscribers and bankers. 21 different campaigns with various frequencies for the officials of APY-SPs, SLBC/UTLBCs, LDMs and State Coordinators.

Radio jingles in various languages broadcast through Prasar Bharati,

Dedicated APY flyers in all twenty-two scheduled languages of the Constitution,

Creatives, TVCs, AI Video for outreach. Mass-media campaigns, mostly in TV, Radio, Print and Social-media in Hindi, English and regional languages for better publicity and awareness.

Digital initiatives such as e-APY and the APY Mobile App, SMS alerts on contribution credits and fund value, Dedicated call centre Center. Subscriber’s choice and Persistency

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The ₹1,000 pension slab remains the most preferred pension slab which is opted by 87% of the total subscribers, reflecting affordability for low-income households. It is an area of concern and efforts are being made to encourage subscribers to upgrade to the higher pension slabs as their income are going to increase in the future.

However, it also has some of the positive outcomes. First, it indicates that scheme is reaching to the poorest of the poor. Second, people at ground level came to know about word “ pension” and have started thinking about “ pension”.

Further, second preferred choice is ₹5,000 pension slab. At the same time, higher slabs are gaining traction as incomes improve. Persistency- measured by regular contribution made by the subscribers, stands at around 50%. In the last three years even after adding more than 3.75 crore new subscribers, persistency is nearly constant. It shows that subscribers are realizing the potential of the scheme and contributing regularly. However, efforts through awareness are being made to increase the persistency level. Further, it has been seen that higher persistency in ₹5,000 slab subscribers and women are showing stronger contribution discipline.

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Success of the scheme : Measured in terms of Asset Under Management ( AUM)

APY’s financial scale mirrors its enrolment growth with Assets under management (AUM) having expanded from approximately ₹20,000 crore in FY22 to ₹51,416 crore by 31 March 2026, more than doubling in four years. Visibility of cumulative savings under APY is not only helping in increasing the new enrolments but also helping in increasing or maintaining the persistency. Further, the APY Gap Fund has an AUM of 1457 crores showing govt is actively contributing to any liabilities that may arise from the future commitments of guaranteed pension.

Other goals achieved through pension: Thought APY, we are creating a social security net for all the citizen of India specifically for the vulnerable section of the society. We are also aiming at the following:

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Creation of acceptability of long-term financial product like Pension - Pension products are long term financial products and in India, acceptability of long-term financial products is the need of hour.

Inculcating a habit of regular savings.

Upliftment of financial status of the family. Conclusion

The Atal Pension Yojana has transitioned, over a decade, from a promising initiative into a cornerstone of India's social-security architecture. Its recent trajectory marked by a record 135.14 lakh new enrolments in FY26, cumulative reach of 8.96 crore gross subscribers, majority-female new additions, an AUM of ₹51,416 crore as on 31.03.2026, active participation of all the stake holders specifically banks positions it as one of the most successful guaranteed-pension programmes.

As India approaches the demographic inflection point, APY offers both a working answer to the question of old-age security to all citizen of India and a replicable template for other nations grappling with large informal workforces. The scheme's continuing evolution gives public confidence, and prepares India for the silver years that lie ahead.

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“APY ka Saath hai to Jeevan ka Suraksha Kavach Saath hai”

Data References

1. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

2. United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. (2024). World Population Prospects: Ageing Trends in South Asia.

By: Pravesh Kumar, CGM, PFRDA