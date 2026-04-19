See innovation, education as enabler and catalyst for progress, inclusion: Samsung official

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung sees innovation and education as both an enabler of progress and a catalyst for inclusion in India, according to its Southwest Asia Corporate Vice President SP Chun.

The company, which increased its CSR commitment in India to ₹193.89 crore for 2025-26, from ₹144.48 crore in 2024-25, has helped 15 lakh people benefit from Samsung India's citizenship programmes.

"As we complete three decades in India, we see innovation and education as both an enabler of progress and a catalyst for inclusion," Chun said in a statement.

He further said, "The focus going forward is on how this potential is translated into meaningful impact at scale."

At Samsung, Chun said, "We are committed to nurturing a generation of young innovators with the skills, creativity, and collaborative mindset which enables them to grow and address complex societal challenges and contribute to a more inclusive future."

Over three years, Samsung said it has accelerated private-sector youth-skilling in India through a portfolio of interconnected programmes that collectively target the full journey from classroom to career.

The company had earmarked a budget of ₹77.25 crore for 2025-26 for Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) - a flagship programme that trains young people in artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), Big Data, and coding and programming.

Since its 2022 launch, the programme has trained 6,500 students, with 3,500 certified in 2024 alone across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, a 17 per cent increase over the previous year, the company said.

Last year, the company said it had scaled the programme six-fold to 20,000 students across ten states, with a commitment to gender inclusion in the syllabus, a 48 per cent women participation pan-India going up to even over 70 per cent in Tamil Nadu.

Through various initiatives such as Samsung Innovation Campus, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, DOST, and the Samsung Smart Healthcare programme, it has ensured company-wide value rather than just a compliance exercise.