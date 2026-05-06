Sehat Yojana crosses ₹465 crore in treatments as Punjab expands healthcare safety net

Punjab’s flagship healthcare initiative, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, is steadily expanding its footprint, with treatments worth over ₹465 crore delivered so far and more than 42 lakh health cards issued across the state.

The scheme, which enables cashless medical care in both government and empanelled private hospitals, has already facilitated around 2.77 lakh treatments. The scale of utilisation, officials say, reflects increasing awareness and adoption among residents.

At its core, the programme seeks to reduce the financial burden of medical care—particularly in cases of serious illness or surgery—by offering coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually. Unlike many targeted welfare schemes, it is designed as a universal model, with no eligibility restrictions based on income, age, or gender.

Health Minister Balbir Singh said the government is now focusing on expanding enrolment to ensure broader coverage. “The response so far shows that people are placing their trust in the scheme. Those who are yet to register should do so early to avoid financial stress during emergencies,” he said.

To bridge the enrolment gap, authorities have ramped up outreach through registration camps across rural and urban areas. These are being held at accessible public locations, including community centres and places of worship, where staff assist residents with documentation and immediate registration.

Officials noted that misconceptions about eligibility remain a barrier in some areas. The government has clarified that the scheme is open to all Punjab residents and that the registration process is simple, requiring only basic identification documents.