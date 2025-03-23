Shakib Al Hasan not happy with how BCB handled communication after suspension

Dhaka, Mar 23 (PTI) Denied an opportunity to end his ODI career at the Champions Trophy due to a suspect bowling action, Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan says the national cricket board should have communicated with him in a better manner.

Left-arm spinner Shakib was suspended from bowling by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after being reported for a suspect action during a County Championship match between Surrey and Somerset in September 2024.

Consequently, a veteran of 71 Tests, 247 ODIs and 129 T20Is, Shakib was ignored for the Champions Trophy due to the ban as Bangladesh selectors did not include him in the squad purely as a batter.

The 37-year-old was cleared to bowl in the County Championship and The Hundred by the ECB after a third assessment test with two of them taking place in England and one in India.

The veteran all-rounder had sought a one-week time with his childhood mentor Mohammad Salahuddin before appearing for the test.

Shakib worked extensively with Surrey head coach and former England player Gareth Batty for two weeks.

"Look, I don't have any complaints, but if the communication was better in that case, I would have been happier," Shakib was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Shakib also worked closely with Sirajullah Khadem, a former Bangladesh U-19 player.

"I believe he was reported because he bowled a lot in that match. When you push yourself too hard, especially when fatigued, minor changes in your action can occur, leading to problems," Khadem said.

