Sharad Kapoor makes another appeal, says he needs help 'financially, morally, mentally'

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Actor Sharad Kapoor made another appeal to the film industry, saying he needs help "financially, morally and mentally", admitting he was in depression.

This comes after a similar appeal by the "Josh" actor in another video seeking work in films, television and OTT platforms.

A video by Kapoor -- whose last prominent role was in the 2019 film "Cabaret" -- bidding goodbye and temporarily moving his four pet dogs to an animal welfare centre went viral on social media.

In the latest video shared on Saturday, he was accompanied by his friend and founder of Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, Hema Choudhary, who also requested help for him.

Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust is a Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), which focuses on the rescue, feeding, medical care, and shelter of stray animals.

"I was in depression, but I appeal to the industry now," Kapoor is heard saying in the video. "I need help financially, morally, and mentally," Kapoor said in the video shared by the NGO.

"I am a big fan of all my actors. I always consider myself their fan. So I appeal to you - please help me," he said.

Choudhary also shared another video on her account explaining the reason why Kapoor couldn't speak much in the previous video.

"I shared a video with Sharad Kapoor. Some comments are questioning why I am not letting him speak. I understand you want to hear your hero talk...but it will take time. He is not even able to speak properly. He is unwell physically and mentally," she said.

"Request to everyone - please don't misunderstand me. Mr Sharad Kapoor is not mentally fit to give any public statement," read the caption.

Kapoor made his acting debut in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's "Dastak". He went on to feature in films such as "Hathyar", "Yeh Hai Jalwa", "LOC Kargil", "Lakshya" and Salman Khan-starrer "Jai Ho".

In "Josh", he featured alongside Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chandrachud Singh. He received a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role for his performance in the film.

After the video with his dogs went viral earlier this week, the actor shared a video saying he is seeking acting opportunities.

"I'm looking for good work, and I need your support and I know you've always supported people around you. So, I'll be very thankful to you if you can support me," he said.