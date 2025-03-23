New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) After going unsold in the auction, seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to return to the IPL with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roping him in as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, who was ruled out owing to an injury.

Under new captain Rishabh Pant, LSG will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals on Monday.

"The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have named Shardul Thakur as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of the 18th season of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury," IPL said in a statement.

"Thakur, an experienced all-rounder, has been signed from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his reserve price of INR 2 crore.

"A proven performer across all three formats for India, he brings valuable IPL experience, having played 95 matches for five franchises."

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the 33-year-old Thakur is "currently with the LSG squad in Visakhapatnam".

Thakur, who scored 505 runs and snapped 35 wickets in nine matches during the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai following a foot surgery, had signed with Essex to play county cricket.

However, the report stated that "Thakur had already alerted Essex that he would take up the offer if any IPL franchise needed a replacement player".

It was also reported that Mohsin had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee at the end of December during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.