Share Market: What India’s Tier-2 Cities Are Buying

The Indian share market has experienced a phenomenal transformation in recent years, with Tier-2 cities being major drivers of this financial revolution. Previously dominated by metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi, the share market live today is witnessing record participation from smaller cities like Jaipur, Surat, Lucknow, and Patna.

Driven by online channels, improving financial literacy, and tech-aware youngsters, Tier-2 cities are opening demat accounts, redrawing India's investment map. In this blog, we explore Tier-2 cities' purchases, the trends that are fueling them.

India's Share Market Has Seen the Rise of Tier-2 Cities India's share market has long been focused on the metropolis. The democratisation of technology and financial services has, however, changed the scenario for Tier-2 cities. As per a report in Business Standard for 2025, Indian brokerages opened a record 41.1 million demat accounts in FY25, reaching a tally of 192.4 million.

Well over 50% of these fresh accounts came from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, with average monthly additions of 3.42 million. This indicates an increasing demand for equity investments among small-city dwellers.

The ease of share market live platforms, combined with fast internet and cheap smartphones, has opened up the share market live to these regions.

Why Tier-2 Cities Are Investing? Here are a few reasons why the share market live trend is booming in Tier-2 cities:

Digital Accessibility: Platforms such as Motilal Oswal make opening a demat account easy, so investors can begin trading without much hassle. The ease of access to vernacular language support and user-friendly apps has made things even easier for investors who do not speak English.

Financial Literacy: Government initiatives such as Digital India and greater SEBI and BSE awareness campaigns have enhanced financial literacy. More than 800 million Indians are likely to be digitally connected in 2025, with Tier-2 towns driving the next wave in using online trading platforms.

Economic Growth: Tier-2 cities are experiencing fast-paced urbanisation and increasing discretionary incomes. With 139 million consumers in the age group of 15–55, these cities are almost at par with Tier-1 cities in market potential. What Are Tier-2 Cities Investing In? Here's a rundown of the top sectors and stocks that are looking good in 2025:

1. Infrastructure and Capital Goods India's emphasis on developing infrastructure, with initiatives such as smart cities and highways, has transformed this segment into a favourite. Shares such as Larsen & Toubro (LT), Adani Ports, and PNC Infratech are favourites due to their stable performance and government scheme alignment. The live data of the share market by Angel One on May 19, 2025, pointed out PNC Infratech as a focus stock, evincing great investor interest from Tier-2 cities.

2. Electricals and Renewable Energy With India aiming to acquire 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, shares in the electrical and renewable energy space are in high demand. Sectors such as Suzlon Energy, Tata Power, and Premier Energies are the favourites among the top choices, with the electricals segment witnessing a 19.54% growth in October 2024. Tier-2 investors are going all out for sustainable energy due to government policy and international demand.

3. Banking and Financial Services The banking sector is still a risk-free option for long-term investors. Banks such as ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and HDFC Bank are Tier-2 portfolios, particularly after Bank Nifty ended its losing streak in May 2025 on the anticipation of rate cuts.

4. Technology and IT IT stocks such as Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies, despite the latest volatility, continue to be attractive due to their growth prospects. The share market live news for May 16, 2025, reported dealing pressure on IT shares, but Tier-2 investors are standing firm, considering opportunities for buying.

5. Consumer Goods and FMCG Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) shares such as Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products, and Nestle India are favourites for their performance during market corrections. Godrej Consumer Products was among the top gainers on May 19, 2025, with a gain of 1.90%, indicating good demand from Tier-2 investors.

Major Trends in Tier-2 City The share market live in Tier-2 cities features the following distinct trends:

IPO Frenzy: IPOs are a top attraction, with 4.2 million demat accounts being added in August 2024 itself to avail IPO allotments. Tier-2 investors have opened several accounts for family members to try and raise their chances, thereby taking the total to 171.1 million as of August 31, 2024.

Mutual Fund Penetration: Mutual funds are also the entry point of choice for small-ticket investors. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) recorded an all-time high of ₹ 12,693 crore in August 2022. This trend continues in 2025, with funds like Parag Parikh Flexi Cap and Quant Small Cap Fund gaining popularity.

Women Investors: The share market live is getting increasingly inclusive as there is a 77% rise in women opening demat accounts in 2025 from 2020. This trend continues in Tier-2 cities, where women are increasingly investing in mutual funds and blue-chip stocks. Challenges and Opportunities Though the growth of demat accounts in Tier-2 cities is encouraging, there are challenges. Just 8% of India's population invests in financial instruments, reflecting low penetration. Financial literacy, although on the upswing, requires more strengthening in order to avoid losses on speculative trading. The Economic Survey 2023-24 cautioned that a sharp market correction may discourage new investors, underlining the importance of ongoing education. But the possibilities are enormous.

The Road Ahead The share market in India's Tier-2 towns is no longer a niche phenomenon—it's a growth driver for the country's finances. With close to 200 million demat accounts in 2025 and growing, these cities are redefining the game of wealth creation.

Investors are diversifying into infrastructure, renewable energy, banking, IT, FMCG, and railways, balancing stability in the long term with gains in the short term.

For those in Tier-2 cities who want to join the share market online, the initial step is to open a demat account with a reputed brokerage firm like Motilal Oswal.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

