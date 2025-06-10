Share.Market launches inaugural edition of CRISP Mutual Funds Scorecard

Funds with Value and Momentum Style Outperform

Nippon India, HDFC, ICICI Prudential, and Franklin Templeton Emerge as Top AMCs based on Performance Consistency

PPFAS AMC stands out as a consistent performer with strong tilt towards Quality and Value factors Bengaluru, 10th June 2025: Share.Market (PhonePe Wealth) today released the inaugural edition of its “CRISP Mutual Funds Scorecard” for the quarter ending March 2025 (data considered is for the period April ‘20 to March ‘25). The CRISP Mutual Funds Scorecard is a quarterly, data-driven evaluation of mutual funds across categories and AMCs, offering investors a comprehensive view of performance, risk, and investment style. Many global institutional investors rely on understanding factor exposure to analyse and compare active funds as it helps in better understanding the drivers of fund performance. Through CRISP Mutual Funds Scorecard, Share.Market is making advanced factor exposure analysis accessible to retail investors in India.

Advertisement

Built on Share.Market’s proprietary CRISP framework—Consistency, Risk, and Investment Style of the Portfolio—the scorecard goes beyond traditional metrics like historical returns and risk. It combines NAV-based performance and risk assessment with analysis of historical fund portfolios to deliver unbiased, actionable insights that empower investors to make smarter, more informed fund selection decisions.

What is CRISP Framework?

Advertisement

Key Highlights from the CRISP MF Scorecard: Value & Momentum Styles Outperform: Funds with high exposure to Value and Momentum investment styles outperformed across most categories over the past five years.

Funds with high exposure to Value and Momentum investment styles outperformed across most categories over the past five years. In the Large & Midcap Funds category, ~56% of the funds categorized as High on Value style are also high on consistency and ~22% are ‘high’ on Momentum.

category, ~56% of the funds categorized as High on Value style are also high on consistency and ~22% are ‘high’ on Momentum. In the ELSS category, ~55% of the funds with “high” performance consistency had a “high” score on value style and ~45% had a “high” score on momentum.

Other core categories such as Flexicap and Large cap have also witnessed a similar trend with the majority of “high” consistency performers being “high” on value and / or momentum investment styles.

Top AMCs by Performance Consistency - Nippon , HDFC, ICICI Prudential, andFranklin Templeton emerged as the most consistent performers across fund categories. PPFAS AMCs both equity funds stood out as consistent performers with strong tilt towards Quality and Value factors. While most of the funds of quant AMC also score “high” on performance consistency, their funds seem to have significantly higher risk than peers in the respective categories.

Nippon HDFC, ICICI Prudential, andFranklin Templeton emerged as the most consistent performers across fund categories. PPFAS AMCs both equity funds stood out as consistent performers with strong tilt towards Quality and Value factors. While most of the funds of quant AMC also score “high” on performance consistency, their funds seem to have significantly higher risk than peers in the respective categories. Balanced Factor Exposure Yields Results: AMCs like ICICI Prudential, SBI, and Nippon India demonstrated strong performance consistency without extreme tilt towards a single investment style—highlighting the effectiveness of balanced strategies, stock selection, and asset allocation. Talking about the report, Ujjwal Jain, CEO, Share.Marketsaid, “Investors today are overwhelmed with data, but much of it stops at historical returns or risk-adjusted ratings—often leaving them with limited information for investment decision making. At Share.Market, we believe investors deserve more. With our CRISP Mutual Funds Scorecard, we go beyond past performance to offer deeper, actionable insights into how their money is truly being managed. This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering investors with a clearer, more holistic view of mutual fund performance.”

Advertisement

The CRISP Mutual Funds Scorecard will be a powerful starting point for fund selection, helping investors make smarter choices. For well-rounded decisions, it’s best used alongside other factors like track record, strength and stability of investment teams, fund size, etc. and of course investors’ personal financial circumstances, investment objectives and risk appetite.

For more information download the report fromhere.

About PhonePe Wealth Broking: PhonePe Wealth Broking Private Limited, incorporated in April 2021 is a subsidiary of PhonePe Limited (Previously known as PhonePe Pvt Ltd) and is registered with NSE and BSE as a Stock Broker, with CDSL as a Depository Participant with SEBI as a Research Analyst and with AMFI as a Mutual Fund distributor. Launched in August 2023, Share.Market, a brand of PhonePe Wealth Broking and affiliates, is a wealth and investment platform (app & website), catering to investors and traders of all expertise levels. The platform offers a wide range of investment products, including Stocks, Mutual Funds, Wealth Baskets, and more.

Advertisement

For more details, contact: media@share.market Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision.Registration granted by SEBI, enlistment as Research Analyst with Exchange and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

PhonePe Wealth Broking Private Limited is a member of NSE (Member ID 90226) & BSE (Member ID 6756) with SEBI Regn. No.: INZ000302639, Depository Participant of CDSL Depository with SEBI Regn. No.: IN-DP-696-2022, Research Analyst– INH000013387 and ARN- 187821 (Mutual Fund distributor), CIN U65990KA2021PTC146954.

Kindly refer to the website https://share.market for more details.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.