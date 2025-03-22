Singapore, Mar 22 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma finished with an eagle to lie tied 38th, while fellow Indian Veer Ahlawat missed the cut after the second round of the Porsche Singapore Classic, which was reduced to a three-day event due to inclement weather.

Sharma, who shot 68 in the first round, added a one-over 72 in the second round, which saw him drop three bogeys, a double bogey, and record three birdies, finishing with an eagle on the 18th hole. He lies four-under for 36 holes at the Laguna National Resort.

Ahlawat, who is aiming for a better finish at next week’s Hero Indian Open after securing second place last year, had a tough day, carding a 79 after his first-round 73.

Dan Erickson, who earned his place on the Tour through Q-School, birdied the last hole to take the outright lead after two rounds. The American, one of the late starters on day two following Thursday’s washout, carded a brilliant 64 to sit atop the leaderboard at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

It’s a tightly contested event, with 25 players within four shots of Erickson’s 11-under-par score.

Sharma turned in one-over after bogeys on the fourth and ninth holes, with a birdie on the seventh. He birdied the 11th and 13th to get back to one-under, but a bogey on the 16th followed by a double bogey on the 17th set him back. However, he fought back to eagle the 18th for an even-par 72.

Tom McKibbin, who was the sole leader at 11-under before a bogey at the ninth—his last hole—saw his lead slip, with Adrien Saddier, Matthew Jordan, Tom McKibbin, Fabrizio Zanotti, and Richard Mansell all locked at 10-under.