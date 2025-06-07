Sharvari celebrates one year of her film 'Munjya': Thank you to everyone who made it possible

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Bollywood actor Sharvari expressed gratitude to the makers of her film "Munjya", as it completed one year of its release on Saturday.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also featured Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in the lead. It was released in theatres countrywide on June 7, 2024.

The film went on to collect over ₹100 crore gross at the domestic box office and emerged as a hit. It followed the story of the eponymous mythical creature, which has its roots in Marathi folklore.

The 27-year-old actor shared a post on her Instagram handle. "1 year ago, on this day our film #Munjya released. With hope, courage & love we introduced our bundle of happiness & hardwork to the world... Who knew 1 year later we would be here celebrating our superhit film," she wrote.

Sharvari said her dance song "Taras" from the film will remain extremely special. #Taras will always be extremely special because it was my first solo song & to experience the love that I receive for it even today is unreal."

"Thank you to you all - the audiences who championed our film & gave us so much to look forward to in our careers ahead! This journey would be incomplete without y'all Thank you to each & every one of you who made this possible."

"Who knew this scary little creature #Munjya would bring so much love & happiness to my life," she quipped.

Sharvari made her acting debut in Kabir Khan's war drama series "The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye" in 2020.