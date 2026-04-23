Shell tops UK trading by turnover as energy and finance dominate market activity

Shell is the most actively traded UK-listed stock by one-day turnover in a new TradingPlatforms.co.uk analysis, underlining how heavily market activity is clustering around large-cap energy and financial names. Using TradingView’s “Most Active” screener, the report ranked Shell first with £51.37 billion in one-day turnover, ahead of HSBC on £47.82 billion and RELX on £42.79 billion. BP followed on £34.35 billion, while Rolls-Royce rounded out the top five with £32.88 billion. The data was valid as of 9 March 2026.

The wider picture was just as telling. Of the 10 busiest UK stocks in the ranking, two came from energy minerals, two from finance, two from consumer non-durables, and the remaining four were spread across commercial services, electronic technology, non-energy minerals, and distribution services. TradingPlatforms.co.uk said the top three sectors by combined daily turnover were energy minerals, finance, and consumer non-durables, while finance moved ahead of energy minerals when the same group was measured by combined market capitalisation.

That concentration matters because the report linked high trading activity with the liquidity traders seek when entering and exiting positions quickly. In its conclusion, TradingPlatforms.co.uk said financials and energy were heavily concentrated in both turnover and market capitalisation, and together accounted for nearly half of the top 10’s combined valuation. The ranking itself supports that pattern: alongside Shell, HSBC and BP, Lloyds Banking Group also made the list, with British American Tobacco and Unilever reinforcing the prominence of defensive, income-style blue chips.



The findings suggest that, in the UK market at least, the biggest daily trading flows are not being driven by speculative fringe names but by highly liquid household stocks with deep institutional and retail followings. Shell traded at 3,133 GBX, HSBC at 1,245 GBX and BP at 498.90 GBX on the snapshot used in the report, showing that very different price points can still generate huge turnover when volumes are high enough.

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