Shoppers Can Now See Themselves in the Outfit, With Petpooja Invoice’s AI Try-On

Petpooja Invoice’s AI Try-On lets customers see how a garment looks on them without stepping into a trial room, giving small apparel shops a way to show more of their stock and serve more shoppers at once.

October 2026: Petpooja Invoice, the billing and inventory product Petpooja builds for retail shops, has launched AI Try-On for apparel and fashion retailers. A shopper scans a QR code to access a store's library and can see themselves in an outfit without putting the garment on. The feature lets a clothing shop show a customer how a piece will look on them in a few moments.

Scan, see, decide The experience is built to be simple. A customer picks up or points to a garment or scans a QR code and sees themselves wearing it. There is no waiting for a trial room to free up and no need to change in and out of clothes for every option.

For the shopper, this means looking at more pieces in less time. For the shop, it means more of the collection gets a real chance to be seen, rather than only the few items a customer has the patience to try on.

Why small shops needed this A neighbourhood clothing shop works within hard limits. It has a small number of trial rooms, limited floor space and only a fraction of its stock on display. A customer can therefore see and try only a small part of what the shop actually has.

AI Try-On lets the shop show sizes, colours and styles that are in the stockroom or at another branch. A customer whose size is not on the rack no longer has to walk out because of it. The shop can show them how the garment looks on them first, and then bring it out.

A fix for the festive-season queue The feature matters most when shops are at their busiest. During the festive rush, trial room queues are the single biggest reason customers leave. Footfall is high, trial rooms are full and shoppers have little patience to wait their turn.

With AI Try-On, shoppers do not have to depend on the trial room to make a decision. A QR code scan gives them a look at themselves in the outfit while they stand on the shop floor. Fewer people queue outside the trial room, and staff can spend more time helping customers choose instead of managing the line.

Technology that was out of reach for small stores Until now, this kind of technology sat with large online platforms that could afford to build it. Small and mid-sized retailers were largely left out, even though they face the same pressure to give shoppers more choice and a better experience.

A neighbourhood store running Petpooja Invoice can now offer the same thing. The store does not need to build or maintain anything of its own, because AI Try-On is part of the product it already uses.

Part of Petpooja Invoice AI Try-On sits inside Petpooja Invoice, so it works alongside the billing and inventory tools apparel and fashion retailers already rely on. It is available to apparel and fashion retailers using the product.

About Petpooja Petpooja is an Indian tech company that builds an integrated technology ecosystem for businesses, serving 1,50,000+ clients worldwide. Rather than a single tool, Petpooja offers a connected suite of products: POSS (its flagship point-of-sale and restaurant management platform), Attendo (A hardware-first attendance and payroll/HR solution), Invoice (GST billing and business management for retail that goes far beyond simple invoicing), Stepwise (a task and SOP-tracking app for multi-location teams), and Munshi (an AI accounting agent that works inside TallyPrime).

Together, these products help run day-to-day operations such as billing, inventory, payments, staff management, marketing, accounting, and more, positioning Petpooja as a broad operating system for businesses.