Bhopal, Nov 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's power transmission expansion programme is facing the impact of a shortage of critical equipment, including high-voltage insulators and power transformers, amid rapid infrastructure augmentation driven by increasing renewable energy projects, an official said.

Transmission companies carry electricity from power generation plants to substations of distribution companies that supply energy to households, industries and commercial establishments.

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Madhya Pradesh, with a population of around nine crore, has an installed power generation capacity of 12,090 MW, including solar energy. The Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited (MP Transco) wheels electricity from generating stations and supplies it to distribution companies, the official said.

The situation has highlighted the need to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity and ensure the timely availability of essential components as the state prepares to transmit increasing volumes of renewable power through its network.

"A large share of power transmission equipment is manufactured domestically. However, the power sector is facing a shortage of such equipment, not because production has declined, but because the rapid pace of infrastructure development across the country has widened the gap between demand and supply," MP Transco Managing Director Sunil Tiwari told PTI.

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High-voltage insulators have emerged as a key area of concern. Industry sources said the availability of raw materials required to manufacture porcelain insulators had become difficult. Production at some manufacturing units had also been affected due to gas shortages linked to disruptions in the global energy supply chain, he said.

Thousands of insulator strings of different voltage capacities are required every year for transmission projects, while certain specialised products continue to be imported. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting polymer and composite insulators, particularly for installations in polluted and dusty environments, as these are lighter, easier to handle and require comparatively less maintenance, MP Transco Public Relations Officer Shashikant Ojha told PTI.

However, limited manufacturing capacity has extended delivery schedules for certain insulator categories from 12-15 months earlier to around 18-20 months now, he added.

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Transformer manufacturers are also facing increased demand for extra-high-voltage (EHV) transformers, auto-transformers and interconnecting transformers used in 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV substations, Ojha said.

Manufacturing these transformers requires specialised materials and components, including cold-rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) electrical steel, copper conductors, insulation materials, high-voltage bushings and on-load tap changers (OLTCs). Limited availability of some of these components has extended delivery periods for large EHV transformers from 8-12 months earlier to as much as 18-24 months, he said.

Rising prices of ceramics, toughened glass, silicone rubber, structural steel, aluminium, copper and electrical steel have also increased manufacturing costs, he added.

According to Ojha, the rapid expansion of renewable energy generation in the country has also significantly increased the requirement for transmission infrastructure. More than 88 GW of renewable energy capacity has been auctioned over the past two years, necessitating the development of new 400 kV and 220 kV transmission corridors, pooling substations and grid interconnections, he said.

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Madhya Pradesh is also emerging as an important renewable energy destination, with several large solar and other renewable energy projects under development. Evacuating electricity from these projects will require substantial expansion of extra-high-voltage transmission lines and substations, he added.

Industry experts said the pace of demand generated by the country's energy transition had outstripped manufacturing capacity in certain equipment segments. They stressed the need to strengthen domestic production under the Make in India initiative, ensure assured availability of critical raw materials and expand manufacturing facilities to reduce dependence on imports.

Adopting advanced technologies, including composite insulators, could also help meet future requirements, they said.

With renewable energy generation and grid modernisation programmes expected to expand further, strengthening the domestic equipment manufacturing ecosystem will be crucial for timely execution of transmission projects and maintaining grid reliability.

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