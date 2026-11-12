Should you invest your Diwali bonus all at once or spread it out?

With Diwali bonuses and investments, one of the common dilemmas is – should you put the entire amount into mutual funds at once or spread your investments over several months? While both these approaches are practical, they come with their own advantages and risks. Ultimately, your choice depends on your financial goals, investment horizon, and tolerance to market fluctuations.

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Investing your Diwali bonus as a lump sum When you invest a lump sum, you put the entire amount available into a mutual fund in a single transaction. One practical advantage of lump sum investment is that the entire amount gains market exposure right from the beginning. When the market rises over the following years, the full amount enjoys the growth potential. So, when you’re investing with a long horizon in mind, and are comfortable with short-term fluctuations, this can be a strategic approach.

If you’re investing for the short term, the timing of your investment matters more. Suppose the market declines soon after you invest. The chances of your capital getting eroded are high in the short term in these circumstances.

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Investors often use a lumpsum calculator to determine how much their one-time investment could grow over a particular period, assuming an annual rate of interest. You can enter different investment amounts, expected returns, and tenures to determine an indicative value for the future.

SIP investments to spread your bonus Many individuals prefer spreading their bonus across several months of investments through SIPs. You do not invest the entire bonus immediately. Simply divide it into smaller amounts and put them into the market at regular intervals.

With this approach, you can gain exposure to the market at different price levels. So, you do not put all the funds into the market on a single date. Even if the market falls during the investment period, you can subsequently purchase more units at lower prices through subsequent instalments.

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You may consider using an SIP calculator with initial investment to estimate the potential value of a combination of an initial lump sum and regular SIP contributions. This approach can be useful if you are planning to invest a part of your bonus immediately, while the remaining amount is distributed over several months.

Lump sum vs staggered investing - what should you consider? Both lump sum and staggered investment approaches can help you build wealth over time. But investment timing and the level of market exposure you get significantly differ between these approaches.

Factor Lump sum investment Staggered investment Investment timing Entire amount is invested at once The amount is invested at regular intervals Exposure to the market Full exposure from the beginning The exposure increases gradually Benefits when markets are rising The entire investment participates in the rise Some money may remain uninvested Drawbacks during falling markets The entire investment faces the decline Instalments made later may enter at lower prices Preference for investors A lump sum investment may be suitable for those who are comfortable with market fluctuations SIPs are usually suitable for investors who prefer entering the market gradually

Before investing, consider your investment horizon. If you’re investing for a goal several years away, the growth wouldn’t be influenced by short-term movements in the market. On the other hand, if you need the money within a year or two, it’s recommended not to put the entire bonus into an equity fund. This can expose you to unnecessary risk.

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A practical example - investing a ₹ 1 lakh Diwali bonus Suppose you receive ₹1 lakh as a Diwali bonus, and want to invest it in an equity mutual fund. With the lump sum approach, you put the full amount into the market on a specified date. However, with a staggered approach to investment, the amount is divided into six instalments of approximately ₹16,667 each. For the next six months, you invest one instalment every month.

If the market declines during these six months, some of the later instalments may purchase the mutual fund units at lower NAVs. However, if you invest in a rising market, the earlier lump sum investment may benefit more as the entire amount gets equity exposure right from the start.

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Check exit loads and other costs before investing Before you invest in a mutual fund, check the exit load it charges if you plan to redeem the funds early. The fund house deducts this fee when you sell the units within a period.

Use an exit load calculator to estimate the amount you may pay while you redeem the units, based on the charge applied and the redemption value. This charge is worth checking if you need to withdraw your funds before your original investment horizon.

How to decide what to do with your Diwali bonus While it’s a good idea to invest your Diwali bonus, a logical approach is to check whether you can practically save the amount. The crucial steps explained below can help you decide on this.

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1. Clear expensive debt You may have outstanding dues on your credit card or other high-interest loans. Before investing any money, consider clearing these obligations.

2. Review your emergency fund Check whether your emergency fund is adequate and put aside money for urgent requirements.

3. Match the investment to your goal Once you determine the amount available for investing, consider the time available before you need the money. Choose the asset category accordingly.

4. Evaluate whether you’re comfortable with volatility If you are comfortable with immediate exposure to the market, a lump sum investment may be suitable. However, if a phased entry helps you stay disciplined, consider an SIP.

5. Avoid investing money meant for near-term expenses Equity mutual funds can experience sharp declines, even over relatively short periods. Avoid investing money that you may need in the near future.

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Conclusion As an investor, you may choose to invest the entire Diwali bonus at once, or spread it over several months. A lump sum investment allows the entire amount to gain market exposure. An SIP or a staggered approach helps you enter the market at different price levels. While both these approaches can help you build long-term wealth, it’s crucial to consider your financial readiness and investment horizon before you put your bonus in.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.