Shraddha Kapoor lauds 'Dhurandhar': What a phenomenal experience

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor praised Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, "Dhurandhar", and said nothing can pull down a good film.

Featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film released on December 5 and has already crossed the mark of ₹500 crore with its worldwide box office collection.

Kapoor penned a note on her Instagram stories on Monday, adding she had a "phenomenal experience" watching the film.

"Truly terrible of @adityadharcfilms to make film like 'Dhurandhar'... and then make us wait for 3 months for part 2. Don't play with our emotions, pre pone the release please," she wrote.

"What a phenomenal experience. Subah shoot nahi hti toh kasam se abhi hi dobaara dekhne jaati... 'Chhaava', 'Saiyaara', 'Dhurandhar'. All in 2025. Hindi Cinema"

The 38-year-old actor highlighted how even negative narratives couldn't stop the film from its success. She recalled how Dhar's wife and actor Yami Gautam had to call out "manufactured controversies" surrounding the film before its release.

"From @yamigautam having to call out the rampant negative PR machinery to manufactured controversies, 'Dhurandhar' endured it all and came out shining! No bad force can pull a good film down. In Audience we Trust," she said.

The film follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.