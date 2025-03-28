Shri Venkateshwara University to Establish Industry 4.0 Cell, Strengthening Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Shri Venkateshwara University (SVU) is preparing to launch an Industry 4.0 Cell, in a move to enhance its educational infrastructure and better prepare students for the global business environment. This initiative reflects the university’s commitment to supporting innovation, research, and entrepreneurship among its students.

Driving Entrepreneurial Growth Industry 4.0 Cell aims to provide students with entrepreneurial skills required to launch and sustain businesses. Alongside traditional academics, the university aims to integrate business planning, marketing strategies, and financial management into its curriculum. The administration has also announced continued improvements to smart classrooms, digital libraries, and research facilities, ensuring students have access to modern educational tools.

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Venkateshwara University Chairman Dr. Sudhir Giri emphasized the institution’s focus on holistic development. "With appropriate infrastructure, research centers, and industry-supported curricula, SVU aims to be among the top educational establishments in India” he said. He mentioned that the goal is not just to provide quality education but also to nurture entrepreneurial talent that can thrive in an evolving global economy.

Industry 4.0 Cell: A Game-Changer in Business Education Confirming the establishment of the Industry 4.0 Cell, Dr. Giri highlighted the university’s proactive approach to fostering entrepreneurship. "This specialized cell will train students in critical business areas such as business modelling, marketing strategies, and funding avenues. Additionally, we will continue to host workshops and seminars featuring successful entrepreneurs and industry experts to provide real-world insights," he added.

Expansion Aligned with National and Global Standards SVU has revised its curricula to align with the New Education Policy (NEP) and meet international benchmarks. The university is pursuing global collaborations, introducing student exchange programs, and forming international academic partnerships. The establishment of the Industry 4.0 Cell is intended to be a step in preparing students for careers in business and technology.

Strengthening Global Ties and Research Opportunities SVU is strengthening its ties with international educational institutions to provide students with opportunities for global exposure. Through student exchange programs and international internships, students can gain experience in diverse cultural and professional environments. As part of global educational networks, SVU is fostering dialogue between industry leaders, researchers, and academicians to enhance its research and teaching methodologies.

Innovation and Digital Learning at the Forefront SVU supports research and innovation by providing funding and resources for student-led projects. The university’s Innovation Centre aims to help students develop ideas into startups. SVU is also investing in digital learning by expanding its e-learning platforms, video lecture series, and integrating technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to enhance the learning of complex subjects.

Recognitions and Social Contributions Shri Venkateshwara University has received awards for its contributions to education and social service, including The Legend of Uttar Pradesh Award, International Brilliance in Education Award, India Real Hero Award, Health Excellence Award, Asia Pacific Excellence Award, Global Peace and Value Education Excellence Award, International Award of Gallery: Man of the Year, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Award, Governor's Excellence Award, Medical Excellence Award, Real Hero in Education Award, Guru Rabindranath Tagore Award

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the university’s medical college and hospital established COVID-19 wards and free testing and vaccination camps.

Holistic Student Development and Inclusive Education Alongside academics, SVU places emphasis on holistic student development through sports, cultural programs, leadership workshops, and social service initiatives.

The university administration aims to make education accessible to all by offering scholarships and financial assistance to students from rural and underprivileged backgrounds. They especially commend a special initiative of the university to promote girls education.

As per university’s initiative to promote girls' education, the university offers a financial reward to families upon the birth of a girl child to encourage female education. Special awareness programmes are held regularly in rural areas to inspire students towards a brighter future.

Dr. Giri reaffirmed SVU’s commitment to setting new benchmarks in education, research, and innovation. "We aim to provide students with theoretical knowledge, practical skills and strong ethical values. Our aim is to prepare them for leadership roles and global success," he concluded.

The Industry 4.0 Cell is part of SVU’s vision for developing future entrepreneurs and industry leaders.