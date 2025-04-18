Shriyanka Sadangi finishes eighth in women’s 50m rifle 3P at ISSF World Cup

Lima, Apr 18 (PTI) Paris Olympics shooter Shriyanka Sadangi finished eighth in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) final on the third day of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage here.

She became the latest Indian shooter on this double-legged South American sojourn to make the cut for a maiden individual World Cup final, but made the exit after the 10th shot of the standing position round, the 40th of the 45-shot final.

Sagen Maddalena of the USA, the silver medallist in the Paris Games, won the gold.

Sagen’s effort took the USA to the top of the medal tally with three golds and six medals.

India was second at the end of the competition on day three on Thursday, with two gold medals and a silver and a bronze each.

Indian shooters had a challenging day overall with none of them making the men’s 3P final and also finding themselves with lots to do after the first round of qualifying in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) event.

In the women’s 3P as well, the Indians struggled after the first two kneeling and prone positions. But all three -- Shriyanka, Ashi Chouksey and previous World Cup gold winner Sift Kaur Samra -- picked up the pace admirably in the final standing position to make a dash for the qualifying mark.

Shriyanka succeeded in taking seventh with a solid 588, while Ashi finished stronger on accuracy than Sift, taking the ninth spot to the latter’s 11th with both stopping at 587 and thereby missing out narrowly.

In the final, the Indian began well with a 10.5 as her first effort, but as the grind to the finish began in right earnest, Shriyanka petered out. Her best chance was when she had moved up to sixth with two more shots of the second Prone position remaining but returns of 9.8 and 9.3 effectively doused her challenge.

She closed with a 9.9 as her final shot to wrap with 400.7, bowing out alongside seventh placed Brazilian Geovana Meyer.

In the men’s 3P, Aishwary Tomar, Niraj Kumar and Chain Singh finished at 17th, 18th and 19th respectively. The first two shooters shot identical scores of 587 to miss the last qualifying mark by a couple of points, while Chain shot 586.

There was also 25m action on the day with Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh all finishing the first day of qualifying in the men’s rapid-fire pistol outside the top six qualifying mark.