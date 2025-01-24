SICCI playing key role in forging new opportunities, business ties: Singapore official

Singapore, Jan 24 (PTI) Set up 100 years ago, the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) will continue to play a key role in forging new opportunities and business partnerships, said a senior Singapore government official on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SICCI has collaborated with Indian state governments and chief ministers for organising investment roadshows and establishing connections with business delegations, said Shawn Huang, senior parliamentary secretary, finance ministry, during a ceremony to unveil chamber's Centennial Memory Wall at the Suntec Convention Centre.

The Wall serves as a tribute to the pioneers and visionaries who have played a vital role in shaping Singapore's business landscape over the past century.

"SICCI has played an instrumental role in strengthening Singapore's business ties with India, a key economic partner with whom we mark 60 years of diplomatic relations this year," Huang said.

Further, the senior government official highlighted SICCI's ongoing efforts to expand its internationalisation initiatives in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and beyond.

SICCI's work compliments the broader efforts of Singaporean leaders, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who just visited India to inaugurate the Singapore-India 60th anniversary celebrations, Huang added.

"I am confident that SICCI will continue to fly Singapore’s flag high across borders, forging new opportunities and partnerships for our businesses," he added.

From its humble beginnings in 1924, SICCI has grown into a key pillar of the prosperous city state's business community that actively shapes the Singapore story, Huang noted.

The 600-company member-strong SICCI is celebrating the legacy of the Indian business community, dating back to their work for the past century.

“The SICCI’s Centennial Memory Wall will serve as a testament to the resilience and spirit of the entrepreneurs who have paved the way for future generations," SICCI Chairman Neil Parekh said.