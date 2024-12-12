New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Siemens Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Harish Shekar as Chief Financial Officer of the company's energy business with effect from January 1, 2025.

Shekar has been the head of accounting and controlling of Siemens Ltd, India since 2018, a BSE filing said.

Prior to 2018, he held the position of head of shareholder controlling at Siemens AG, Germany, and was also responsible for Asia and Middle East as Country CFO of Egypt, with additional responsibility as energy sector controller.

According to the filing, Shekar has been with Siemens for over 27 years, holding several senior management positions in India and abroad. His expertise spans corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, accounting and audit.

Before joining Siemens in 1997, he was with a leading financial services company.

Shekar is a chartered accountant and a cost accountant.

Meanwhile, the company also announced that Vineet Rastogi has been appointed as the head of accounting and controlling of the company with effect from January 1 next year.

Rastogi is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the company's energy business.

He has cultivated a rich and diverse professional background over the past 30 years, working with Big 4 firms and other major corporations.

He worked with Big 4 firms across India and the UK, where he gained foundational technical and soft skills.

His roles spanned across various practice lines, including audit, financial due diligence, fraud investigation, risk advisory, and corporate governance.

Rastogi, also a chartered accountant and a cost accountant, later transitioned to corporate roles, focusing on business finance, controlling and accounting, institutional/ PE fund raising, investor relations, capex expansion, business restructuring, and internal audit.

The company further said that Kairav Modi will cease to be the Chief Financial Officer of the digital industries business with effect from February 1, 2025 as he would be taking up a new role within Siemens overseas.

Sapna Rawat has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Digital Industries business with effect from 1st February, 2025.

Rawat is currently the head of assurance at Siemens.

Rawat, a chartered accountant, brings with her over 20 years of diverse experience across South Asia, Africa, ASEAN, and Europe. She excels in delivering high-quality results and actionable insights, empowering cross-cultural, multi-dimensional teams.