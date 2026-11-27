Ahmedabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Sigma Solve Ltd, an information technology and IT-enabled services company, reported a 63.89 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the first half of FY27, even as revenue from operations remained virtually unchanged, with a sharp increase in other income contributing to higher overall income.

The Ahmedabad-based company, listed on the NSE and BSE, reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹19.40 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹11.84 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a company statement.

Consolidated total income rose 12.71 per cent to ₹56.30 crore from ₹49.95 crore a year earlier. However, revenue from operations inched up just 0.44 per cent to ₹46.45 crore from ₹46.24 crore, indicating that the improvement in overall income was largely supported by non-operating income rather than growth in the company's core business.

Other income more than doubled to ₹9.86 crore from ₹3.71 crore in the year-ago period, accounting for 17.5 per cent of consolidated total income, compared with about 7.4 per cent a year earlier.

The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 29.05 per cent to ₹16.27 crore from ₹12.60 crore. The EBITDA margin, calculated as a percentage of revenue from operations, expanded to 35.02 per cent from 27.26 per cent, an improvement of 7.76 percentage points.

Profit before tax rose 64.26 per cent to ₹25.67 crore from ₹15.63 crore in the corresponding period of FY26.

The PAT margin increased to 41.76 per cent from 25.60 per cent.

While the consolidated numbers point to a substantial improvement in profitability, Sigma Solve's standalone financial performance was comparatively subdued.

Standalone revenue from operations declined to ₹16.29 crore in H1 FY27 from ₹19.21 crore a year earlier. Total income fell to ₹16.99 crore from ₹20.07 crore.

Standalone EBITDA decreased to ₹3.95 crore from ₹4.14 crore, while profit after tax declined to ₹3.01 crore from ₹3.18 crore.

Sigma Solve said it would continue to strengthen its technology capabilities, expand its service portfolio and improve execution to address changing enterprise technology requirements.

The company operates across enterprise software development, cloud solutions, data engineering, business intelligence, analytics, artificial intelligence-driven solutions, digital transformation and automation.

These areas are increasingly central to corporate technology spending as businesses look to modernise legacy systems, automate workflows, improve operational efficiency and deploy data-driven applications.

Commenting on the results, Prakash R. Parikh, Chairman and Managing Director of Sigma Solve, said: "We remain focused on strengthening our technology capabilities, expanding our service portfolio and capitalising on emerging opportunities across Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation and enterprise technology solutions. Our focus continues to be on deepening client relationships, enhancing execution capabilities and delivering technology solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses. We remain committed to building a scalable business platform and creating sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders."

Separately, Sigma Solve said it had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of Re 1 face value for FY26, representing a 50 per cent dividend on face value. The payout was subsequently approved by shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in September 2026.

The company said it had declared dividends in each of the four consecutive years since its listing in June 2023, highlighting its stated focus on shareholder returns alongside business expansion.