Signature Global FY26 pre-sales down 20pc to ₹8,220cr amid slow demand in Gurugram housing mkt

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global Ltd has reported a 5 per cent decline in its pre-sales to ₹1,540 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year amid slowdown in housing demand in Gurugram, Haryana.

Its sales bookings stood at ₹1,620 crore in the year-ago period.

During the 2025-26 fiscal, the sales bookings fell 20 per cent to ₹8,220 crore from a record ₹10,290 crore in the preceding year, Signature Global said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company sold 2,114 homes in the last fiscal, almost half of the 4,130 units in the preceding year.

During FY26, the company's average sales realization increased to ₹15,250 per sq ft from ₹12,457 per sq ft in FY25, driven by higher volumes in premium segment and sales price increase across key regions.

In terms of area, the pre-sales fell 35 per cent to

5.39 million sq ft last fiscal from 8.26 million sq ft in 2024-25.

The company develops housing projects in Gurugram market of Delhi-NCR.

In the fourth quarter, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global Ltd, said the company has taken a strategic step forward with recent foray into commercial real estate through a joint venture with Bengaluru-based RMZ Group. The JV will invest around ₹7500 crore t9 develop a 18 acre commercial project.

"Going ahead, we remain focused on execution excellence, prudent capital allocation, and delivering long-term value for all stakeholders, while expanding our presence across high-growth micro-markets," Aggarwal said.

At the beginning of the 2025-26 fiscal, Signature Global set a target of achieving ₹12500 crore worth of sales bookings. However, after the third quarter, the company said it would not be able to meet the target in view of softening of demand in the Gurugram residential market.