Signature Global posts ₹45cr loss in Q3 on lower income

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global has posted a consolidated net loss of ₹45.33 crore in the quarter ended December on lower income.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹29.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to ₹312.76 crore during October-December period of this fiscal from ₹862.14 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, said the company has continued to deliver steady performance during the first nine months of this fiscal.

"While the real estate market has witnessed some softness, the current environment clearly favours developers with a proven track record of delivering quality homes and truly consumer-centric offerings. Our recently launched wellness-centric project, Sarvam at DXP Estate, has received robust demand, reflecting evolving buyer preferences towards thoughtfully designed, health-focused living spaces," he added.

Looking ahead, Aggarwal said the company remains optimistic about the sector's medium- to long-term prospects.

It would continue to focus on disciplined execution, technological advancement, and value creation for customers and stakeholders, Aggarwal added.

So far, the company has delivered 16.5 million sq ft of real estate.

Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It emerged as the fifth largest listed realty firm during 2024-25 fiscal in terms of sales bookings. The company clocked a record sales bookings of ₹10,290 crore last fiscal.