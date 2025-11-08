Signature Global posts ₹47 cr loss in Jul-Sep

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹46.86 crore for the July-September period of FY26 on lower income.

In the year-ago period, it cloked a net profit of ₹4.15 crore.

Total income fell to ₹372.51 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹777.42 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

For the first six months of this fiscal, the company posted a net loss of ₹12.42 crore as against a net profit of ₹10.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹1,270.86 crore in April-September 2025 from ₹1,205.40 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

"With strategic land acquisitions and a healthy launch pipeline in the coming quarters, we remain focused on strengthening our performance and capturing emerging market opportunities. Aligned with this approach, we are confident of achieving our pre-sales guidance and remain fully comfortable with our outlook across all key operating metrics, including collections, revenue recognition, and overall financial performance," Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global said.

Gurugram-based Signature Global, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, sold properties worth ₹10,290 crore last fiscal to become the fifth largest listed realty firm in terms of sales bookings.

For the current financial year, the company has set pre-sales target at ₹12,500 crore.

During the April-September period of 2025-26, the company reported a 21 per cent decline in sales bookings to ₹4,650 crore from ₹5,900 crore in the year-ago period.

Nevertheless, the company is confident of achieving the pre-sales target as it would launch ₹14,000 crore worth of homes for sale by March next.

To expand business, Signature Global recently raised ₹875 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to World Bank's lending arm IFC for development of mid-income housing projects and repay costly debt.