Simba Puts Indian Craft Beer on the Global Map at the World Beer Awards 2025

When the World Beer Awards 2025 published its results this August, two lines under the India Country Winners – Taste category did both: Simba Wit registered Silver (Wheat Beer: Belgian Style Witbier) and Simba Stout took Bronze (Stout & Porter: Stout – including Dry & Irish). For a homegrown craft brand long intent on pushing boundaries, the recognition landed exactly where it matters most —among peers and judges who evaluate quality first

The World Beer Awards (WBA) runs on a straightforward principle:taste first, labels later. Entries are assessed blind by a panel that includes brewers, writers, and industry specialists. Beers are judged within internationally recognised style families – witbier, stout, porter, etc., so each entry is measured against established criteria rather than branding or market perception.

There are two stages. First, within each country, judges award Gold, Silver, and Bronze in the “Country Winners – Taste” layer. The top national winners then advance to the World’s Best round, where category-topping beers from different countries face off for global titles. Simba’s recognition sits within that first stage. For an Indian craft label, recognition in style categories and a place on the country winners’ roster is a clear signal of quality.



Ishwaraj Singh Bhatia, Co-Founder and COO of Simba Beer, said, “We are incredibly proud to see Simba shine on such a global stage. From the beginning, our vision has been to put Indian craft beer on the world map, and these awards are a true reflection of our team’s passion, innovation, and dedication to quality.”

Simba Stout (Stout & Porter: Stout – including Dry & Irish) took Bronze.

Why This Recognition Matters Brewing awards can feel like an alphabet soup from the outside. There are dozens of contests, but not every medal carries the same weight. The World Beer Awards (WBA) is one of the respected ones because entries are judged blind and within set style categories, and decisions are based only on the beer, not its branding. For India’s craft brewers, who juggle patchwork state rules and often run lean operations, this kind of recognition is a big deal. It shows their work can hold its own on a global platform.

That’s the context in which Simba’s Silver and Bronze sit. Without labels or backstory, the beers were judged by experts and found worthy of mention.

Brand Identity and Credibility From the start, Simba has pitched itself as India’s craft pioneer with a different outlook. Its identity leans on creativity and individuality, a sense of doing things off the beaten path. Seen that way, the WBA result fits neatly: styles defined by international benchmarks, judged blind, still gave a nod to an Indian entrant. The process underscores Simba’s approach – make the beer, put it through the toughest tests, and let the results speak for themselves.

Country-level medals matter because they aren’t just trophies. They tell brewers they are on the right track, building credibility within recognised style standards.

For India, where the conversation has long been about scale and volume, such awards provide something different, proof that craft credentials are real. And for a young brand like Simba, they serve as markers along the journey, showing that an Indian label can be taken seriously in global brewing circles.

Craft And Culture Together Simba’s stated ambition goes beyond medals. Its goal is to help redefine India’s beer culture by blending brewing with broader cultural initiatives. Backing underground music and working with artists is not a marketing afterthought; it reflects a deliberate choice to make craft beer a platform for creativity.

Globally, craft beer has thrived when it has extended beyond taprooms and breweries to support culture, community, and local voices. Simba’s activities show an understanding of that playbook. The medals arrive in this ecosystem, reinforcing the idea that technical quality and cultural leadership can coexist in one brand.

Recognition For The Ecosystem For India’s brewing community, every international recognition adds momentum. One medal encourages another brewery to enter; one success story spurs recipe experimentation; one judged style result provides a benchmark for others. Country-level awards at the WBA matter because they normalise Indian participation in a global style dialogue.

Simba’s medals underline the fact that Indian craft beers are no longer just local novelties. They can be tested blind against global peers and hold their own. That signal matters as much for the industry as it does for one brand.

This recognition also reflects the broader vision of its parent collective, Saltborn. Built on a philosophy of craftsmanship and innovation, Saltborn aims to curate a portfolio of brands and experiences that redefine what Indian consumer products can stand for globally. With Simba and ZigZag Vodka already making international inroads, Saltborn’s ethos of authenticity and forward-thinking design is steadily positioning Indian labels on the world stage.

