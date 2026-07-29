Single-use plastic ban needs people's participation to succeed, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the effective implementation of the ban on single-use plastic can only succeed through active public participation, awareness and collective responsibility, asserting that government action alone would not be sufficient to achieve the objective of making Uttarakhand free from single-use plastic.

According to a state government press release, the chief minister made the remarks while addressing a state-level consultation workshop on the "Effective Implementation and Enforcement of the Single-Use Plastic Ban" organised on the occasion of World Tiger Day. During the programme, he also released tiger-themed paintings and postcards and honoured individuals who have made notable contributions to wildlife conservation or displayed courage during incidents involving human-wildlife conflict.

CM links plastic-free campaign with wildlife conservation Dhami said the workshop represented a collective commitment to securing a cleaner, greener and safer future for coming generations. He described the tiger as not merely a wild animal but a symbol of India's rich biodiversity and ecological balance, adding that protecting forests was essential to ensuring the survival of wildlife and maintaining ecological stability.

Referring to Uttarakhand's environmental significance, the chief minister said the Himalayan state, from where rivers such as the Ganga and Yamuna originate, possesses rich forests, biodiversity and wildlife that constitute a valuable national heritage. Corbett Tiger Reserve and Rajaji Tiger Reserve, he said, are among the state's important conservation landscapes.

He said single-use plastic has emerged as a serious threat to forests, rivers, soil, water sources and wildlife. Plastic waste discarded in forest areas is often consumed by wild animals, adversely affecting their health. "The time has come to launch an effective and decisive campaign against single-use plastic to safeguard forests, rivers and wildlife," he said.

The chief minister also referred to initiatives launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the Swachh Bharat Mission, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Namami Gange and the promotion of clean energy, stating that these efforts have transformed environmental conservation into a people's movement. He said the Uttarakhand government shares the same approach and considers environmental protection a top priority while pursuing development.

Government pushes awareness, recycling and eco-friendly alternatives Dhami said the state government has intensified awareness campaigns, inspections and enforcement measures to ensure compliance with the single-use plastic ban. Special drives are also being conducted along the Char Dham Yatra routes and at major tourist destinations to reduce plastic waste, while scientific management and recycling of plastic waste are being promoted.

He appealed to citizens to replace plastic bags with cloth bags, jute products and other environmentally friendly alternatives. He also urged pilgrims and tourists visiting Uttarakhand not to leave plastic or any other waste at natural or religious sites.

Calling upon industries to play a larger role, the chief minister urged businesses to adopt eco-friendly packaging and modern recycling technologies. He also encouraged young people to spread awareness through schools, colleges, gram sabhas, self-help groups and social organisations so that the campaign evolves into a mass movement.