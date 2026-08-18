SIPs across asset classes are gaining relevance among Indian investors

For decades, investing was often associated with timing markets, identifying suitable opportunities, and making large, one-time investments. Today, investor behaviour has moved towards an approach centred on consistency rather than prediction.

At the heart of this shift is the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), a method of investing that allows individuals to invest fixed amounts at regular intervals. While SIPs have traditionally been associated with mutual funds, they are increasingly being adopted across multiple asset classes, enabling investors to build diversified portfolios through a disciplined investment approach.

The growing preference for disciplined investing Market volatility can often influence investor behaviour, leading to decisions driven by short-term sentiment rather than long-term goals. SIPs seek to address this challenge by introducing structure into the investment process. Instead of investing large sums at a single point in time, investors contribute smaller amounts periodically, helping reduce the need to predict market movements.

This approach has gained traction in India. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India, monthly SIP contributions crossed ₹20,000 crore in 2024, while the number of SIP accounts has grown beyond 8 crore, reflecting increasing participation from retail investors across the country.

At the same time, data from the Reserve Bank of India indicates a gradual shift in household savings towards financial assets, highlighting a broader evolution in how Indians approach investing and long-term financial planning.

What makes SIPs relevant across market cycles The appeal of SIPs lies not only in convenience but also in the behavioural discipline they encourage.

1. Regular investing habits

SIPs encourage investors to commit to a fixed investment schedule, helping create consistency irrespective of market conditions.

2. Rupee cost averaging

By investing a fixed amount at regular intervals, investors purchase more units when prices are lower and fewer units when prices are higher. Over time, this can help average out the cost of investments.

3. The potential benefits of compounding

Returns generated through investments may be reinvested over time, creating opportunities for long-term wealth accumulation through compounding.

4. Accessibility

Many SIP-enabled products allow investors to begin with relatively small amounts, making investing more accessible across different income segments.

5. Automation and convenience

Auto-debit facilities and digital payment mechanisms help reduce the need for manual intervention, supporting investment continuity.

The evolution of SIPs beyond mutual funds While mutual funds continue to remain a common SIP destination, the concept has evolved over the years.

Today, investors can use SIPs across multiple asset classes, depending on their financial goals, risk preferences, and investment horizons.

These may include:

Equity mutual funds for long-term investing

Digital gold and silver for diversification

National Pension System (NPS) for retirement-focused investing

Fixed deposit-based recurring investment options for stability and capital preservation The ability to invest systematically across asset classes allows investors to build more diversified portfolios while maintaining the discipline associated with periodic investing.

How the ABCD App supports SIPs across asset classes The ABCD App offers access to SIP-based investing across multiple asset classes through a single platform.

Depending on their financial objectives, users can initiate systematic investments across mutual funds, digital gold and silver, NPS, and fixed deposit-based options. The platform also enables automated investing through recurring contribution mechanisms, helping users maintain investment continuity.

By bringing multiple investment avenues together, the platform seeks to support how investors approach long-term investing.

The shift from market timing to time in the market One behavioural change in investing today is the growing recognition that consistency often matters more than market timing. Rather than attempting to predict short-term market movements, many investors are choosing to focus on long-term participation through regular investments.

Whether the objective is wealth creation, retirement planning, diversification, or capital preservation, SIPs provide a structured framework that can help investors stay aligned with their financial goals over time.

As India's financial ecosystem continues to evolve, investing is becoming increasingly accessible to a wider set of consumers. In this environment, SIPs are emerging as an investment mechanism and a financial habit that encourages consistency, discipline, and long-term thinking.

Investors exploring wealth creation opportunities may increasingly consider platforms that provide access to SIPs across multiple asset classes, enabling them to align investment choices with their individual goals and preferences.

Disclaimer: Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited is only a distributor and not a financial advisor. T&C apply.