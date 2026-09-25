Sisodia alleges ED being used to pressure Punjab ahead of Assembly elections

Aam Aadmi Party Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate’s recent searches in Punjab were being used by the BJP-led Central government to exert political pressure ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Chandigarh alongside AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Sisodia alleged that the Centre was targeting traders, AAP workers and leaders and Punjab government officials through the agency. He claimed that the ED had been deployed after the BJP failed to make sufficient political gains through its campaign in the state.

Advertisement

The remarks came amid an ED investigation involving the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and private entities. The agency conducted searches and survey operations at multiple locations in Punjab, Chandigarh and neighbouring areas on Thursday.

AAP questions ED searches in Punjab Sisodia alleged that ED officials had been conducting searches at the homes of AAP workers, leaders, traders and government officials without adequately explaining the specific matter under investigation. He claimed that officials at several locations referred to “orders from above” when questioned about the searches.

The AAP leader also claimed that the raids had not resulted in the recovery of money or documents establishing corruption at the locations he referred to. He said the action was being used to create political pressure ahead of the elections.

Advertisement

Sisodia cited the nearly 50-hour ED operation at the GMADA headquarters in Mohali as an example. The search ended on Thursday, with the agency examining records and electronic material as part of its investigation.

The AAP leader also alleged that ED officials had broken the lock of a residence linked to party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain during a search. The allegation has been made by AAP leaders amid their criticism of the agency’s operations.

Sisodia defended the Punjab government and said the administration was functioning according to AAP’s stated principle of “kattar imaandari”. He claimed that the party had nothing to hide and would cooperate with scrutiny while rejecting the allegations against it.

ED investigation centres on alleged financial irregularities The ED has presented the searches as part of a money-laundering investigation involving Tirupati Infraprojects and associated companies. According to the agency, searches were conducted at 26 premises in Delhi, Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Advertisement

The agency has alleged that pecuniary benefits amounting to ₹57 crore were provided through the waiver of statutory dues to an associated company. It has also said information concerning alleged collusion involving senior GMADA officials was shared with law-enforcement agencies.

The ED further alleged that its searches yielded information relating to meetings involving AAP leaders and GMADA officials. These allegations form part of the agency’s ongoing investigation and have been disputed politically by AAP leaders.