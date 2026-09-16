Six states sign Kishau MoU, opening way for long-awaited multipurpose dam

The Kishau multipurpose dam project, conceived nearly eight decades ago, received a decisive push with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi signing an MoU for its implementation. The agreement was signed at a meeting chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the development a historic milestone for a project that has remained pending for decades.

A project with multiple benefits Dhami said Kishau was first conceived in 1940 and had seen repeated attempts to move forward, but various issues prevented implementation. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has accelerated long-pending projects, while Shah’s guidance helped address important hurdles. Dhami specifically recalled a June 16, 2026 meeting, after which coordination among the Centre and participating states led to progress and eventually the signing of the MoU.

The chief minister said Kishau is not merely a dam but a national importance project linked to water security, energy, irrigation, drinking water and the rejuvenation of the Yamuna. It is expected to create a reservoir of about 1,562 million cubic metres and develop 422 MW of electricity generation capacity.

The benefits are expected to extend across the Upper Yamuna Basin, covering Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as well as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. Dhami described the agreement as an example of interstate cooperation and cooperative federalism, with joint efforts giving the project renewed momentum.

Rehabilitation and environmental challenges Dhami said the rehabilitation of families affected by the project would be Uttarakhand’s highest priority. He stressed that development must be accompanied by protection of affected families’ interests and promised a sensitive approach to resettlement.

The project will require transfer of around 2,500 hectares of forest land, creating a significant requirement for compensatory afforestation. Dhami said arranging such a large area would be challenging for a forested and mountainous state such as Uttarakhand. He urged the Centre and participating states to help identify land needed for compensatory afforestation.

He said Uttarakhand remains committed to balancing development and environmental protection and will ensure compliance with applicable forest and environmental provisions.

The agreement strengthens regional water planning.