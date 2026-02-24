Size, Scale, and Stability: Why Large Office REITs Are Being Valued Differently in 2026

When India’s modern REIT market began in 2019, investors focused overwhelmingly on yield availability, the dividend return on investment in a landscape of limited fixed-income options. By 2026, however, the conversation has grown more nuanced. Investors are no longer simply chasing the highest yield. They are paying close attention to the quality and sustainability of cash flows, especially as the REIT universe matures and assets diversify.

In this evolving paradigm, size – measured not just by asset count but by Gross Asset Value (GAV), geographical spread, tenant mix, and ability to cultivate predictable leasing velocity – has moved from a headline metric to a critical risk variable. This is particularly true for office REITs, where income visibility, leasing continuity, and capital allocation flexibility determine how investors value long-term distributions.

Not All REIT Income Is Created Equal For many retail and institutional investors, office REITs are valued on how reliably they can generate Net Operating Income (NOI) and convert it into distributable cash flow. A large, diversified portfolio usually offers:

Lower dependence on any single tenant or market

Smoother leasing transitions

Greater internal financing flexibility

More predictable cash flows over economic cycles This contrasts with smaller portfolios that might hinge on a limited number of leases or specific sub-markets, where the loss or non-renewal of one large tenant can materially impact income.

The core of this shift lies in risk distribution, the way volatility in leasing, occupancy, and rent escalations is absorbed across a large asset base rather than concentrated in a handful of leases.

The Indian Office REIT Landscape – A Foundation for Scale Office leasing in India remained robust through 2025. Although national aggregated data for 2025 office leasing from neutral property consultancies vary, several industry indicators suggest sustained demand for quality office space. One syndicated report notes that office leasing activity in 2025 remained at elevated levels, contributing to the continued confidence of institutional landlords and occupiers alike.

This leasing momentum is significant for office REITs, which rely on high occupancy and renewals to underpin NOI, and by extension, distribution payouts.

Knowledge Realty Trust: Scale That Matters Among Indian office REITs, Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT) exemplifies how size and diversification can influence valuation logic.

Portfolio Scale and Composition KRT’s portfolio comprises approximately 29 Grade-A office assets totalling 46 million square feet of leasable area. This includes:

37 million square feet of completed area

9.2 million square feet under construction and earmarked for future development These assets span six major Indian cities – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram and GIFT City (Ahmedabad), providing geographical diversification that mitigates localised demand shocks.

This broad footprint places KRT as India’s largest office REIT by GAV and one of the largest office portfolios under institutional ownership in the country.

Occupancy and Tenant Mix – The Income Stability Backdrop Portfolio occupancy for KRT rose to 92% in H1 FY26, up 340 basis points year-on-year, reflecting strong demand across markets. Hyderabad led with 99% occupancy, while Mumbai and Bengaluru both achieved 88% occupancy during the period.

Such high occupancy across diverse cities reduces the risk of income volatility that often affects more concentrated portfolios. Moreover, KRT’s tenant base includes a wide spectrum of multinational firms, Fortune 500 companies, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and leading Indian corporates, which further supports stable cash flows.

Strong Leasing Performance and Embedded Growth In the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025), KRT delivered 1.8 million square feet of gross leasing, consisting of 1.2 million square feet of new leases and 0.6 million square feet of renewals, at an average rental spread of 29% over prior rents.

This leasing velocity, especially strong in new and renewed contracts, is material to valuation because it reflects both tenant demand and rent growth potential, rather than static income.

Income Quality — Revenue and NOI Trends KRT’s financial results for the first half of FY26 illustrate how portfolio scale translates into economic performance:

Revenue grew 17% year-on-year to ₹ 22,019 million

Net Operating Income (NOI) rose 20% year-on-year to ₹ 19,544 million

NOI margin remained robust at 89% The trust’s first distribution was ₹6,900 million, equivalent to ₹1.56 per unit, showcasing its ability to convert strong operational performance into cash returns for unit holders.

Importantly, the trust’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was approximately 18%, indicating conservative leverage and headroom for growth without stressing distributions.

Why Scale Influences Valuations in 2026 1. Predictability of Income A large, diversified portfolio with high occupancy and broad tenant representation reduces variability in rent collections and gives investors greater confidence in forward income visibility.

2. Leasing Velocity and Rent Escalations With more leasing activity spread across cities and tenants, larger REITs like KRT can better capture rental growth trends and negotiate renewals before rent expiry, which supports sustained NOI expansion.

3. Balance Sheet Strength Lower leverage and diversified asset exposure improve financial resilience, enabling trusts to fund tenant improvements and future development internally, rather than resorting to dilutive equity raises or expensive debt.

4. Investor Confidence Institutional investors, including pension funds, global asset managers, and long-term capital allocators, place a premium on risk-adjusted returns. Predictable income streams backed by scale are typically valued more highly, and this shows up as tighter valuation spreads compared to smaller, more concentrated REITs.

Looking Ahead: Scale as a Defining Feature In 2026, the way investors assess office REITs has matured beyond superficial yield comparison. What matters increasingly is how robust and predictable the income engine of a trust is, and this is where scale and diversification function as risk mitigators.

Large office REITs like Knowledge Realty Trust demonstrate how diversified leasing risk, consistent occupancy, prudent balance-sheet management, and robust leasing velocity can collectively generate income patterns that are seen as more stable and resilient. This is the fundamental reason larger REITs are being valued differently: they offer quality of income that is increasingly being priced into the valuations that sophisticated investors are willing to pay.

