SleepyCat Opens Its 50th Store in India, Marking a Major Milestone

Gurugram, India: SleepyCat, India’s sleep-focused mattress and home comfort brand, has marked a significant milestone in its retail journey with the opening of its 50th Sleepy Studio in Gurugram. This achievement reflects the brand’s continued growth and its commitment to making quality sleep solutions more accessible to consumers across India. With its expanding offline presence, SleepyCat is strengthening its connection with customers by offering them an opportunity to explore its products firsthand and experience its innovative approach to sleep and comfort.

Advertisement

The new store further strengthens SleepyCat’s growing retail footprint and brings its personalized sleep shopping experience closer to consumers in Gurugram, one of India’s rapidly evolving urban centres. Designed to provide a seamless and immersive shopping experience, the Sleepy Studio allows customers to discover a range of mattresses and home comfort products while making informed choices based on their individual sleep preferences and needs. The opening of the 50th store marks an important step in the brand’s expansion strategy as it continues to bridge the gap between online convenience and offline shopping experiences.

Bringing Sleep Shopping Closer to Consumers in Gurugram With the launch of its new Gurugram store, the SleepyCat Sleep Studio brings the brand’s sleep-focused shopping experience closer to consumers, giving you the opportunity to experience its products in person before making a purchase. You can try different mattresses, test varying comfort and firmness levels, explore the range of sleep solutions, and understand which option best suits your individual sleep preferences and requirements.





Advertisement

The experience is designed to make mattress shopping more personalised and interactive. Instead of simply choosing a mattress based on specifications, features, or price, you can take your time to lie down, experience the comfort for yourself, compare different options, and make a more informed decision based on what feels right for you.





You can also seek guidance from the in-store team, who can help you understand the different mattress options and identify a solution that aligns with your preferred sleeping style and comfort needs. This hands-on approach allows you to move beyond a conventional shopping experience and discover the role that the right mattress can play in creating a more comfortable sleep environment.





By bringing its online-first convenience into an experiential offline format, SleepyCat aims to make the journey of finding the right sleep solution simpler, more personalised, and more engaging. The new Gurugram Sleep Studio adds another touchpoint for consumers to explore, try, and experience SleepyCat’s products while marking another step in the brand’s growing retail presence across India.

Advertisement

A Major Milestone for SleepyCat Reaching its 50th store marks an important chapter in SleepyCat’s retail growth. From its digital-first beginnings to building a growing network of physical stores, the brand has continued to evolve its approach to sleep shopping around changing customer expectations.

The expansion combines the convenience of online shopping with the benefits of an in-store experience, giving you the opportunity to physically experience products before making a purchase.

As SleepyCat continues to expand its retail footprint, the 50th store represents not just a number, but a step forward in the brand’s vision of making better sleep experiences more accessible to consumers across India.

SleepyCat's 50 Sleep Studios — 14 Cities, 11 States South India — 21 stores Bengaluru (9): Indiranagar · Basaveshwara Nagar · RR Nagar · Banaswadi · Whitefield · Sahakar Nagar · Bannerghatta · Dommasandra · Mantri Mall

Hyderabad (6): Karkhana · Gachibowli · Himayat Nagar · Serilingampally · Banjara Hills · Attapur

Chennai (4): Anna Nagar · Velachery · Kamarajapuram · ECR Road

Visakhapatnam (1): Allipuram

Kakinada (1): Rama Rao Peta West & Central India — 18 stores

Advertisement

Mumbai (8): Bandra · Andheri West · Worli · Kemps Corner · Mulund · Thane · Borivali · Virar

Pune (5): Hinjewadi · Punawale · Pimple Saudagar · Moshi · Creaticity Mall

Ahmedabad (3): CG Road · Prahlad Nagar · Nikol

Surat (1): Magdalla

Indore (1): Vijay Nagar North India — 11 stores Delhi NCR (8): Lajpat Nagar · Kirti Nagar · Rohini · Ghitorni · Noida Sector 104 · Sector 29 Gurugram · Airia Mall Gurugram · M3M Route 65 Gurugram

Jaipur (1): Tonk Road

Ludhiana (1): Sarabha Nagar

Zirakpur (1): Prime Square

Looking Ahead With the Gurugram store now joining its growing network, SleepyCat plans to continue strengthening its presence across high-potential markets and emerging urban centres in India. The brand’s expanding retail footprint is focused on bringing its range of sleep and home comfort solutions closer to more consumers, while giving them the opportunity to experience, explore, and try products in person before making a purchase.





Advertisement

As SleepyCat continues to expand its network of Sleepy Studios, customers can look forward to more accessible touchpoints where they can discover different mattress options, experience varying comfort levels, and receive personalized guidance based on their individual sleep preferences. The focus remains on creating a consistent, welcoming, and engaging shopping experience across its stores, while complementing the convenience of the brand’s online presence.





The opening of its 50th store in Gurugram marks an important milestone in SleepyCat’s retail journey, while also setting the stage for the next phase of its expansion across India. As the brand continues to grow its offline presence, its focus remains on making the process of discovering and choosing the right sleep solution more accessible, interactive, and personalized for consumers.

Advertisement

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!