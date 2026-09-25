SleepyCat Pune Store Offers Free Mattress Consultation and Sleep Trial Experience for Shoppers

From the bustling streets of Hinjewadi and Baner to the quieter residential neighborhoods across the city, Pune has evolved into a fast-growing hub where work, education and modern urban living come together. With busy schedules and increasingly active lifestyles, finding time to truly switch off at the end of the day has become more important than ever.

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For Pune residents looking to make their sleep routine more comfortable, selecting the right mattress can be important. SleepyCat is bringing a more hands-on approach to mattress shopping in the city through its Sleep Studios, where you can try different mattresses, understand their comfort and support levels, and speak with experts before making a decision.

With free mattress consultations and in-store trials, SleepyCat is giving Pune folks the opportunity to experience a mattress before taking it home, turning what is often a quick purchase into a more considered sleep decision.

Try Before you Buy A mattress can feel different for everyone, depending on your sleeping position, preferred firmness, and the level of support you need. SleepyCat’s Pune Studios allows you to test their mattress before you make any decisions.

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SleepyCat’s mattress range includes Hybrid, Ultima, Founder’s, Cloud, Ultima Natural Latex and Ultima Memory Foam, giving you a variety of comfort and support options to explore based on your sleep preferences.

Personalised Guidance for a More Informed Choice With several mattress types and comfort levels available, choosing the right one can sometimes feel overwhelming. SleepyCat’s store team offers personalized guidance to help you choose and understand the differences between mattresses and consider factors like sleeping preferences, comfort, and support.

The 100-Night Trial Continues at Home The mattress experience doesn't have to end when shoppers leave the store. SleepyCat offers a 100-night trial on its mattresses, allowing you to experience their purchase at home.

Where to Find SleepyCat Sleep Studios in Pune SleepyCat currently lists five Sleep Studios across Pune, giving shoppers multiple locations to experience its mattresses in person:

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Punawale

Hinjewadi

Pimple Saudagar

Creaticity

Moshi The stores are generally open from 11 AM to 9 PM

Making Mattress Shopping More Experiential For shoppers in Pune, the process of choosing a mattress is becoming less about simply comparing specifications and more about experiencing comfort firsthand. With free in-store trials, personalised guidance and a 100-night home trial, SleepyCat is creating multiple opportunities for customers to understand what works for their individual sleep preferences.

After all, a mattress is something people use every night.

Taking the time to try before buying could make the journey to better rest a little more comfortable.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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