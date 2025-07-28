Small-Caps Just Outran the S&P — Did You Miss the First 10%?

A Shift Few Saw Coming For much of 2024 and early 2025, U.S. stock market gains were narrowly focused on mega-cap tech. Names like Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon dominated headlines and portfolios.

But starting mid-June, a new trend emerged. The Russell 2000, which tracks U.S. small-cap stocks, rallied nearly 10% in just five weeks. This was not a speculative bounce. It was driven by stronger earnings, favorable policy signals, and a broadening of market participation.

Most Indian investors missed this move, not because they weren’t paying attention, but because their portfolios were too concentrated in large caps.

If you’re sitting on a ₹5 lakh U.S. allocation that hasn’t moved much since April, this may be why.

What Triggered the Rally? The Russell 2000 had been lagging broader indices for much of the past year. That changed in June 2025, as a combination of economic signals and market dynamics created a favourable environment for smaller companies. Four key factors stood out:

1. Policy Expectations Began to Shift At the June meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to hold rates steady. But inflation data released shortly afterwards seemed to indicate that inflation was cooling faster than expected. Markets quickly took notice and began pricing in a likely rate cut by September. This change in expectations provided a bounce to small-cap stocks, which tend to be more affected by borrowing costs than their large-cap peers.

2. Broader Improvement in Earnings The second-quarter earnings season exhibited a pivotal shift in market leadership. Undoubtedly, the technology giants continued to show impressive numbers. However, firms in industrials, consumer services, and regional finance (often small caps) also posted solid results. Gains were not restricted to a few names but represented a wider uptick across business types.

3. Seasonal Support from Mid-Year Flows In the past, the summer months have been known to favour small stocks. Institutional portfolios usually go through mid-year changes at this time, and fund flows tend to be more evenly distributed. This seasonal trend, along with a rise in earnings visibility, helped drive new interest in smaller names from investors this quarter.

4. Return of Primary Market Activity After a subdued first half, the IPO calendar began to pick up in June and July. A handful of mid-sized companies came to market, and several were well received by investors. This renewed activity helped to bring attention back to parts of the market that had been overlooked and gave further momentum to the small- and mid-cap rally already underway.

S&P 500 at All-Time Highs, But Narrowly Led While the Russell 2000 gained nearly 10% since mid-June, the S&P 500 also hit new record highs, crossing the 6,300 mark in July. However, the composition of this rally is worth noting.

The top 10 stocks now account for nearly 34% of S&P 500 weight

Most gains in 2025 have come from AI and semiconductor plays

Breadth has been weak, with only about 50% of S&P constituents outperforming the index itself This has led to valuation concerns among institutional investors. As a result, capital rotation into small- and mid-cap names has picked up.

By the Numbers Market performance in the U.S. has not followed a single path in recent weeks. While large-cap indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have extended their gains, a different trend has taken shape in smaller companies. Since mid-June, the Russell 2000 has quietly pulled ahead. The table that follows offers a side-by-side view of how these segments have fared—useful context for anyone tracking the shift in market leadership.

Index or ETF Return Since June 14 2025 YTD Return Notes Russell 2000 6.88% approx. +2.38% Small-cap index S&P 500 4.38% approx +8.11% Large-cap dominated IWM 5.40% approx +1.55% Most popular small-cap ETF VB 4.24% approx +2.64% Broader exposure, lower fee Nasdaq Composite 5.24% approx +8.85% Mostly large-cap tech

These numbers highlight the divergence that has emerged over the last month. Despite trailing on a full-year basis, small-cap indices and their ETF counterparts have shown a sharp upward shift since June. This change in momentum is drawing renewed attention from allocators seeking broader market participation.

Why Indian Investors Might Have Missed it Concentration risk remains a major blind spot.

Most Indian retail investors have built their U.S. equity exposure through familiar names such as Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Tesla. These companies are highly liquid, well covered by media, and often held through thematic baskets.

While these stocks have performed well, they do not reflect broader U.S. market behavior. Small-caps, despite being undervalued for most of the last 12 months, have largely been ignored due to low visibility and lack of narrative momentum.

Another factor: ETF usage remains low. Data shows that only a small portion of users have added instruments like IWM or VB to their U.S. portfolios. The focus remains on stock picking rather than asset allocation.

Why This Rally Has Legs The first 10% rally in small-caps may have passed, but several reasons suggest that this move could extend.

1. Valuation Comfort Small-caps continue to trade at a discount to large-caps. On a forward P/E basis, the Russell 2000 trades at around 14.8x, versus 21.6x for the S&P 500. This valuation gap remains well above the 10-year median.

2. Domestic Economic Strength Small-cap companies in the U.S. are more domestically focused than their large-cap peers. With U.S. consumer confidence near two-year highs and retail sales rising, small businesses stand to benefit disproportionately.

3. Inflation and Rate Outlook Core PCE inflation fell to 2.3% in June, its lowest level since early 2021. The Fed’s next meeting in September is widely expected to deliver a rate cut, which could further ease financing conditions.

4. Shift in Institutional Flows Data from Lipper and Refinitiv show that institutional flows into small-cap equity funds turned net positive in July for the first time in 11 months.

Tactical Ideas to Explore This rally is not about speculation. It’s about catching up. And it can be done with prudence. Here are a few smart ways to approach it:

1. Add Exposure to IWM The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) offers direct exposure to the small-cap index. It’s highly liquid, widely tracked, and trades during Indian hours on U.S. platforms. It can serve as a core holding to diversify beyond tech.

2. Consider VB for Cost-Efficient Exposure The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) offers similar exposure at a slightly broader level, with a lower expense ratio. It includes more mid-cap names and has outperformed IWM over longer periods.

3. Explore Mid-Cap AI Crossovers Not all small-cap plays are traditional. Some mid-sized companies that enable AI infrastructure like Super Micro Computer, Arista Networks, or Onto Innovation are still under-owned and have room to grow.

4. Use Appreciate’s ETF Filters Appreciate’s app allows you to sort U.S. ETFs by market cap focus, volatility range, and sector exposure.

What If the Rally Reverses? Every tactical re-entry carries risk. Here’s how to stay grounded:

Use staggered entries : Allocate in 2–3 tranches to manage timing risk

: Allocate in 2–3 tranches to manage timing risk Set downside alerts : Many platforms, including Appreciate, allow you to trigger notifications if volatility spikes

: Many platforms, including Appreciate, allow you to trigger notifications if volatility spikes Avoid overexposure: Small-caps can be volatile. Limit exposure to 15–20% of your total U.S. basket Remember, the goal isn’t to chase the last percent. It’s to rebalance intelligently.

A ₹ 5 Lakh Example Portfolio: Before vs After For Indian investors holding a concentrated U.S. equity portfolio, adding small-cap exposure doesn’t require a complete overhaul. The table below outlines how a typical ₹5 lakh allocation, often skewed toward large-cap tech, can be reshaped to include small- and mid-cap positions while maintaining core holdings.

Allocation Typical Portfolio Rebalanced Portfolio Apple 15% 10% Microsoft 15% 10% Nvidia 12% 8% Amazon 10% 8% IWM 0% 10% VB 0% 8% SMID AI 0% 6% Cash/Bonds 8% 10% Others 40% 30%

This structure retains exposure to established performers while creating space for under-represented growth segments. With measured additions to ETFs and mid-cap themes, the portfolio becomes more balanced, better aligned with where leadership may emerge next.

Is This a FOMO Moment? It doesn't have to be. Investing is not about chasing what just worked. It's about anticipating where the market is heading, and positioning accordingly.

With the S&P 500 looking stretched and small-caps playing catch-up, this could be one of the better risk-adjusted re-entry windows available in 2025.

The first 10% move may be behind us. But the next leg of the rally, driven by valuations, earnings, and policy, could still reward those who act now.

How Appreciate Can Help Appreciate gives Indian investors access to:

U.S. listed ETFs like IWM, VB, and IJT

Filters for small- and mid-cap growth

Real-time market triggers and alerts

Fractional investing to build positions starting from ₹ 1 or more

1 or more One-tap rebalancing to shift exposure without starting from scratch You don’t need to overhaul your portfolio overnight. But if your U.S. allocation is 90% large-cap tech, now is a good time to review and recalibrate.

Final Word Markets move in cycles, and leadership always rotates. This summer, that rotation has already begun. Small-caps aren’t just catching up, they’re signaling renewed investor confidence in the broader U.S. economy. And if your portfolio missed the first 10%, don’t dwell on it. Focus on the 90% of decisions still within your control.

To know more about investing in US stocks, ETFs, and Mutual Funds, click here