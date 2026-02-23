Smile Train India: Changing Lives, One Smile at a Time

Birth is a moment of celebration. Yet for thousands of families in India, that joy is mixed with fear and uncertainty when a child is born with a cleft.

If left untreated, cleft lip and/or cleft palate can affect a child’s ability to eat, breathe, speak, and hear. Beyond the physical challenges, children often face social stigma, isolation, and low self-esteem, which can limit opportunities in education, employment, and relationships later in life.

Understanding Clefts

Cleft lip and cleft palate are among the most common birth differences globally, with approximately one in every 700 babies born with a cleft. In India alone, this means more than 35,000 children are born with clefts every year. Clefts occur when parts of the upper lip and/or the roof of the mouth do not fuse properly during the first trimester of pregnancy.

Clefts affect families across all socio-economic backgrounds, though factors such as poor maternal nutrition and folic acid deficiency during early pregnancy are often linked to an increased risk of birth anomalies, as noted by medical practitioners.

In most cases, appropriate cleft care can restore the regular functioning of life, and individuals can live healthy and full lives. Without access to surgical care, children may struggle with feeding, speech development, hearing loss, and psychosocial barriers due to visible facial differences.

Time and quality surgical correction, combined with supportive care, can dramatically transform a child’s life - allowing them not just to survive but to thrive socially and emotionally. However, in many parts of India, especially rural and economically disadvantaged regions, access to timely and high-quality cleft care remains limited.

Persistent Gaps in Cleft Care: Despite the availability of effective treatment, many children in India still do not receive care due to three key barriers:

Awareness: Clefts are often associated with myths, superstition, or bad karma. Many families remain unaware that cleft conditions are medically treatable, are unaware of treatment timelines, and that free, quality care exists.

Affordability: For economically vulnerable families, the cost of surgery and long-term care remains a challenge.

Accessibility and Quality: Even if medical infrastructure is available, there are no standardised quality and safety protocols that are followed, which can often prove to be fatal. Thus, through proper training and strict quality and safety standards, Smile Train is helping provide safe surgeries to children born with clefts.

Smile Train’s Sustainable Cleft Care Model

Smile Train is a global non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to cleft care. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York, the organisation has supported over two million free, high-quality cleft surgeries worldwide.

Guided by its sustainable “teach a person to fish” model, Smile Train empowers local medical professionals to provide ongoing comprehensive cleft care in their communities. Instead of short-term surgical missions, the organisation partners with local hospitals and medical professionals, providing funding, training, and resources so that cleft care can be delivered year-round within local communities.

In India, Smile Train works with more than 130 partner hospitals across all 30 states and union territories. Since 2000, Smile Train India has supported over 750,000 cleft surgeries, bringing life-changing care to children in both urban and remote regions.

Smile Train India supports 100% free cleft care, extending well beyond surgery. This includes feeding and nutritional counselling for infants, speech therapy to support communication, and orthodontic and dental care to address long-term developmental needs.

Families can also access guidance and referrals through Smile Train India’s toll-free cleft helpline at 1800 103 8301, which connects callers to information and nearby treatment centres.

A core pillar of Smile Train’s work is ensuring that every child receives safe, ethical, and high-quality care. The organisation has introduced stringent safety and quality protocols across its partner hospitals. These include standardised surgical guidelines, strict credentialing of surgeons, anaesthesia safety protocols, and mandatory reporting and monitoring of surgical outcomes.