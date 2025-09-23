Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi honour their father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi shared a series of pictures on their social media handles as they remembered their late father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on his death anniversary.

Mansoor died on September 22, 2011, at the age of 70, due to a lung infection.

Soha posted a post on her Instagram handle on Monday. It featured a photo frame of her late father adorned with candles and flowers. One of her pictures also had a note which read, "To Mr Tiger. Happy Barsie! I love you! You are very funny, joyful, cool and you have a big heart!"

The caption of her post read, "Today and always. My Abba."

Nicknamed Tiger Pataudi, he had served as the former captain of the Indian cricket team and had also received C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, the highest honour bestowed by BCCI on a former player.

Saba also posted pictures on her Instagram handle.

"In my heart always and forever. Remembering you...today and can't believe the years gone by. I can feel your presence watching over me, guiding and protective," read the caption of the post.