Song had to match the heartbeat of film: A R Murugadoss on 'Salambala' from 'Madharaasi'

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Filmmaker A R Murugadoss says the first track "Salambala" from his much-awaited film "Madharaasi" sets the tone for the film as it matches the heartbeat of the movie.

Murugadoss' "Madharaasi" is headlined by Sivakarthikeyan. The film also reunites the actor and the filmmaker, who have previously worked in the 2014 Tamil sports comedy film “Maan Karate”. Murugadoss served as producer and writer for the project.

The makers released the first track from Madharaasi on Friday. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and features the vocals of Sai Abhyankar.

“'Madharaasi' is built on emotion and adrenaline, and 'Salambala' had to match that heartbeat. We weren’t looking for a typical breakup song. We wanted something that hits hard and makes you move. Anirudh brought that fire, and Sivakarthikeyan added his own spark. This song sets the tone for the madness that’s coming," Murugadoss said in a statement.

Ravichander called the experience of working on the track "fun and unpredictable".

“With 'Salambala', we wanted to break away from the usual breakup mood. It’s fun and unpredictable, and teaming up with SK always brings out something wild. With Murugadoss directing, the vision was clear: go big or go home," he said.

Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times/Junglee Music, added, “Anirudh and Sivakarthikeyan are a force together. Salambala is the kind of song that’s built for repeat listens; it grabs you from the first second.”