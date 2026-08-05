SpaceX posts loss in first report as public company but less than expected

New York, Aug 5 (AP) SpaceX reported it lost more than half a billion dollars in its first quarterly report as a public company, but the loss was less than Wall Street expected and revenue soared.

The company run by Elon Musk reported a loss of USD 541 million, or 9 cents per share, in the three months through June, less than half what financial analysts had expected. Revenue jumped to USD 7.8 billion, up more than 90 per cent from the year-earlier period.

Musk will field questions from investors and financial analysts soon on a conference call.

Stock in the rocket, satellite communications and AI company has fallen by roughly half since its June peak, shortly after an initial public offering that briefly made Musk the world's first trillionaire.

Investors have knocked the share price down on worries Musk had oversold them on the company's future prospects for space travel and colonisation among other issues. They are also bracing for volatile trading as some company insiders get the opportunity to sell shares after the expiration of what is known as a lockup provision later in the week.

The shares jumped 19 per cent on their first day of trading, making Musk the first-ever trillionaire. The subsequent drop in SpaceX, as well as a decline in the shares of Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla, have knocked his wealth down to USD 783 billion, according to Forbes.

Part visionary, part salesman, Musk is likely to be asked on the conference call about when he expects to finish testing SpaceX's giant Starship rockets that NASA hopes to use to put astronauts on the moon again, his plans for its satellite network and the prospects of putting football-field sized data centres in orbit.

Given rumours of SpaceX possibly merging with Musk's Tesla car company, he may also face questions about that tie-up but that is likely to yield few details. Neither company has confirmed plans for a combination and Musk has parried questions before by noting securities regulations bar him from discussing the issue.

SpaceX insiders were barred from selling in the public offering in June but that prohibition begins to ease on Thursday when more than 900 million (90 crore) shares are released for trading, more than doubling the amount currently available for trading. The lockup release is the first of several tranches of stock that will be freed to trade over the next several months.

The prospect of more supply has weighed on the shares, which closed on Tuesday at USD 125.33, down from both the peak of USD 225 in June and also the IPO price of USD 135.

The Starship rocket successfully deployed satellites in space during a test late last month. Future tests could include trying to use giant arms at its Starbase launching site in Texas to grab the spacecraft and its booster upon their hovering return to earth.